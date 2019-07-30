Log in
TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Lloyds in exclusive talks to buy Tesco mortgage book - Sky News

07/30/2019 | 11:40am EDT
Signs are seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is in exclusive talks to buy a 3.7 billion pound mortgage book from supermarket giant Tesco's banking arm, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Tesco Bank and Lloyds declined to comment.

Lloyds would pay "tens of millions of pounds" for the portfolio, Sky reported citing sources.

Tesco in May said it would stop mortgage lending at its banking business because of tough market conditions and would seek to sell its existing book of home loans.

The retailer's banking arm, which serves more than 23,000 mortgage customers, is among a number of smaller lenders that have exited or cut back on home lending in recent months amid cut-throat competition and low interest rates.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.96% 55.08 Delayed Quote.8.35%
TESCO PLC -1.54% 223.2 Delayed Quote.19.25%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 858 M
EBIT 2020 2 911 M
Net income 2020 1 552 M
Debt 2020 12 210 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 22 069 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 275,18  GBp
Last Close Price 226,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC19.25%26 988
SYSCO CORPORATION13.13%35 953
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD19.75%30 626
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.26%30 586
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.00%25 385
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 175
