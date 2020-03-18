Tesco : Policy Impact

We note the UK Government's announcement yesterday that all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England would be given a 100% business rates holiday for the next 12 months.We are currently awaiting further details regarding the implementation of this policy and its impact on Tesco.
