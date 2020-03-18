Log in
Tesco : Policy Impact

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT
Tesco - Policy Impact

Released : 18.03.2020

RNS Number : 5854G
Tesco PLC
18 March 2020

18 March 2020

Tesco - Policy impact

We note the UK Government's announcement yesterday that all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England would be given a 100% business rates holiday for the next 12 months. We are currently awaiting further details regarding the implementation of this policy and its impact on Tesco.

Enquiries:

Tesco

Investor Relations

Chris Griffith +44 (0) 1707 912 900

Media

Christine Heffernan +44 (0) 1707 918 701

LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

ENDS


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCJPMATMTBBMBM

Tesco plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:14 UTC
