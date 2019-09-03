Log in
Tesco : Sale of mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group

09/03/2019 | 02:50am EDT

Tesco Personal Finance PLC: RNS Announcement

Released: 7am, 3 September 2019

Tesco Personal Finance PLC

Tesco Bank confirms sale of mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group

Tesco Personal Finance Plc. ('Tesco Bank') today confirmed the sale of its mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group for a cash consideration of c. £3.8bn. Tesco Bank has over 23,000 mortgage customers.

The mortgage portfolio has a lending balance of c.£3.7bn and generated directly attributable pre-tax profits of £9.1m in the 2018/19 financial year (after allocation of central overheads and other related costs the business made an immaterial contribution to Tesco Bank's overall profitability). As part of the sale the entire residential mortgage portfolio and arrangements for the ongoing administration will transfer to Halifax, a division of Bank of Scotland plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group. The customer accounts will transfer to Halifax once necessary transitional arrangements have been delivered. It is anticipated that beneficial ownership will transfer at the end of September 2019 with legal title occurring by the end of March 2020.

The sale is in line with Tesco Bank's strategy of focusing on a reduced number of products and services that serve the broad range of Tesco customers, and will reduce operating and funding costs. The sale proceeds will be used for re-investment into our customer offer, ongoing transformation of the business and re-balancing of retail and wholesale funding sources given the reduction in overall lending.

Commenting on the sale, Gerry Mallon, Tesco Bank Chief Executive, said:

'In May we announced our decision to stop new mortgage lending while we explored our options to sell the mortgage book.

'Our focus is on how we best serve Tesco customers and align our resources effectively to their needs while ensuring that our offer remains sustainable in the long term. As a result, we made the decision to move away from our mortgage offering. Our priority throughout has been to complete a commercially acceptable transaction with a purchaser who will continue to serve our customers well.

'After a thorough process, we are pleased to confirm that we have agreed the sale of our mortgage book to Lloyds Banking Group, operating under the Halifax brand. We are confident that they will continue to provide our customers with an excellent customer experience.'

This announcement contains inside information.

-End-

Enquiries:

Investors

Chris Griffith

01707 912 900

Media

Simon Rew

01707 918 701

Adam Shaw (Charlotte Street Partners)

07824 096 155

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:49:02 UTC
