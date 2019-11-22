Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Supplement to Offering Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:12am EST

Tesco PLC
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
22 November 2019

TESCO PLC
TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC

PUBLICATION OF THE SUPPLEMENT DATED 22 NOVEMBER 2019 TO THE OFFERING CIRCULAR DATED 28 JUNE 2019

The following supplement has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplement dated 22 November 2019 to the Offering Circular dated 28 June 2019 relating to the update of the Tesco PLC and Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC £15,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed in the case of Notes issued by Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC by Tesco PLC.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4258U_1-2019-11-22.pdf

A copy of the Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This website is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

Enquiries:

Robert Welch
Company Secretary
Tesco PLC
Tesco House
Shire Park
Kestrel Way
Welwyn Garden City
AL7 1GA

Tel: 07793 222569

Tesco PLC LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Supplement) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Supplement is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Supplement, you must ascertain from the Supplement whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Supplement.

Neither this announcement nor the Supplement contains or constitutes an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities to any person in the United States or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in the Supplement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in the Supplement has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO PLC
11:32aMARKS & SPENCER : M&S poaches Tesco executive for top clothing job
RE
11:12aTESCO : Supplement to Offering Circular
PU
11:10aMarks & Spencer Appoints Richard Price as Clothing, Home Managing Director
DJ
11/14Britain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for sales dip
RE
11/14Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for sales dip
RE
11/12Morrisons lags as big UK supermarkets lose ground to discounters - Kantar
RE
11/11Britain's Sainsbury's in wholesale deal with Australia's Coles
RE
11/01Asda gives workers more time to sign new contracts before facing dismissal
RE
11/01Procter & Gamble, rivals take refills into beauty aisle
RE
10/31J SAINSBURY : Tesco vows to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic packaging by end-..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 725 M
EBIT 2020 2 964 M
Net income 2020 1 432 M
Debt 2020 12 506 M
Yield 2020 3,63%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 22 372 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 275,12  GBp
Last Close Price 229,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC20.88%28 878
SYSCO CORPORATION26.43%40 420
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.85%33 095
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED31.00%32 825
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.13%29 300
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%22 447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group