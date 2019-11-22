Tesco : Supplement to Offering Circular

Tesco PLC

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

22 November 2019

TESCO PLC

TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC

PUBLICATION OF THE SUPPLEMENT DATED 22 NOVEMBER 2019 TO THE OFFERING CIRCULAR DATED 28 JUNE 2019

The following supplement has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplement dated 22 November 2019 to the Offering Circular dated 28 June 2019 relating to the update of the Tesco PLC and Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC £15,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed in the case of Notes issued by Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC by Tesco PLC.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4258U_1-2019-11-22.pdf

A copy of the Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This website is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

Enquiries:

Robert Welch

Company Secretary

Tesco PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

AL7 1GA

Tel: 07793 222569

Tesco PLC LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Supplement may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Supplement) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Supplement is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Supplement, you must ascertain from the Supplement whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Supplement.

Neither this announcement nor the Supplement contains or constitutes an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities to any person in the United States or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in the Supplement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in the Supplement has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.