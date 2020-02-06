Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/06 09:59:13 am
254.3 GBp   +2.42%
09:33aTESCO : Supporting Time to Talk Day
PU
02/05M&S director Katie Bickerstaffe to oversee turnaround effort
RE
02/04UK supermarkets suffer as shoppers shun booze and meat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Supporting Time to Talk Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:33am EST
Supporting Time to Talk Day

6 February 2020

We want to help our colleagues look after their physical and mental well-being so they can be at their best at work and at home. At Tesco, we understand that it benefits everyone to talk about mental health. Too often, mental health problems are treated as a taboo subject - something not to be talked about, especially at work. The more conversations our colleagues have about mental health, the more myths that we can bust and barriers we can break down.

This February we are supporting Time to Talk Day which aims to get as many people as possible talking about mental health. It's a chance for our colleagues to talk, listen and change lives.

Watch Georgie, Tesco Clubcard Operations Manager talking about her struggle with depression and anxiety in her video. She shares the importance of having a good network around you - whether that's friends, family or a colleague - and hopes to inspire others to talk about their mental health too.

As part of our commitment to take action to tackle the stigma around mental health, our colleagues are provided with access to Mindapples e-learning, mental health training for managers, and the recently launched Wellbeing in Retail Guide (from the Samaritans).

Further information on how we support our colleagues in the workplace can be found here.

Ends

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
09:33aTESCO : Supporting Time to Talk Day
PU
02/05M&S director Katie Bickerstaffe to oversee turnaround effort
RE
02/04UK supermarkets suffer as shoppers shun booze and meat
RE
02/04TESCO : New Tesco boss's start date set to be pushed back until October
AQ
02/03TESCO : British retailer Tesco forced to wait until October for new boss
RE
02/03TESCO : Jamie Oliver makes surprise visit to community cooks at Tesco Community ..
PU
01/31Travelex recovers UK website after ransomware hit
RE
01/28Travelex says UK money transfer and wire services back online after hack
RE
01/27Sainsbury's targets 2040 for net zero emissions, criticises UK goal
RE
01/24Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 395 M
EBIT 2020 2 973 M
Net income 2020 1 435 M
Debt 2020 12 088 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 24 173 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 277,25  GBp
Last Close Price 248,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-2.70%31 609
SYSCO CORPORATION-12.25%42 267
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED16.76%34 887
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.20%26 755
KROGER-5.52%22 056
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group