Tesco : Supporting Time to Talk Day

6 February 2020

We want to help our colleagues look after their physical and mental well-being so they can be at their best at work and at home. At Tesco, we understand that it benefits everyone to talk about mental health. Too often, mental health problems are treated as a taboo subject - something not to be talked about, especially at work. The more conversations our colleagues have about mental health, the more myths that we can bust and barriers we can break down.

This February we are supporting Time to Talk Day which aims to get as many people as possible talking about mental health. It's a chance for our colleagues to talk, listen and change lives.

Watch Georgie, Tesco Clubcard Operations Manager talking about her struggle with depression and anxiety in her video. She shares the importance of having a good network around you - whether that's friends, family or a colleague - and hopes to inspire others to talk about their mental health too.

As part of our commitment to take action to tackle the stigma around mental health, our colleagues are provided with access to Mindapples e-learning, mental health training for managers, and the recently launched Wellbeing in Retail Guide (from the Samaritans).

