Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : U.K. Regulator Ends Tesco Probe, Finds No Signs of Misconduct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council closed its final investigation into Tesco PLC's earnings statements, concluding that it couldn't find evidence of misconduct among accountants.

The regulator in 2014 began an investigation into the conduct of some of the British grocer's employees who were allegedly involved with the overstatement of company profit forecasts in 2014, and approval and audits of financial statements for the fiscal years 2012, 2013 and 2014, and interim results released Oct. 23, 2014.

Tesco in September 2014 said it had suspended four senior executives and called in outside auditors and legal counsel to investigate a GBP263 million ($334.5 million) overstatement of its first-half profit forecast. The issue involved the early booking of income and delayed booking of costs, Tesco said at the time.

Tesco's U.K. retail arm, Tesco Stores Ltd., in 2017 entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office that included a GBP129 million fine and the implementation of a compliance program. Trials brought by the SFO against three former Tesco executives c oncluded without convictions. Tesco's agreement concluded April 10, according to the SFO.

The FRC said it decided to end its investigation -- which had been temporarily paused because of the SFO's pending trials -- into the unnamed Tesco accountants following the closure of the fraud agency's proceedings and after its investigators examined material from the SFO.

"We looked at individual members of the finance function," a spokesman for the FRC said. "It wasn't found that they committed misconduct," the spokesman said. The FRC said it isn't disclosing names because there was no evidence of wrongdoing, the spokesman said.

The FRC also closed an investigation into PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tesco's auditor at the time, in 2017 following the closure of an investigation into the company's former chief financial officer in 2016. The FRC concluded there was no realistic prospect of adverse findings against PwC or former CFO Laurie McIlwee.

Tesco said it has transformed its business practices, and the turnaround was complete. The company last week said its current CFO, Alan Stewart, who was brought in after the accounting scandal in 2014, plans to retire in April 2021.

Matteo Castia contributed to this article.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
05:04pTESCO : U.K. Regulator Ends Tesco Probe, Finds No Signs of Misconduct
DJ
05:48aUK supermarket Morrisons extends faster payment scheme for small suppliers
RE
02:54aTESCO : UK's Financial Reporting Council Concludes Tesco Investigation
DJ
02:49aTESCO : UK accounting watchdog closes remaining probe into Tesco
RE
06/05Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking
RE
06/03Tesco persists with Jack's format as plans new store
RE
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 271 M 75 346 M 75 346 M
Net income 2021 2 357 M 2 997 M 2 997 M
Net Debt 2021 10 184 M 12 946 M 12 946 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 22 265 M 28 246 M 28 304 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 275,89 GBp
Last Close Price 2,29 GBp
Spread / Highest target 13 674%
Spread / Average Target 11 963%
Spread / Lowest Target 9 520%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-10.78%28 194
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%32 635
SYSCO CORPORATION-28.00%31 264
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.49%28 376
KROGER12.04%25 535
CP ALL0.00%20 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group