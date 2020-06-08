Tesco : UK's Financial Reporting Council Concludes Tesco Investigation

By Matteo Castia

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council said Monday that it has concluded its investigation into Tesco PLC's earnings released in September 2014 and closed the matter without service of a formal complaint.

The grocer was under investigation due to an alleged overstatement of approximately 250 million pounds ($316.7 million). The review involved earnings for fiscal 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The Financial Reporting Council had already concluded its investigation on Tesco's former chief financial officer in 2016 and auditors in 2017.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com