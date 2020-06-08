Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : UK's Financial Reporting Council Concludes Tesco Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:54am EDT

By Matteo Castia

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council said Monday that it has concluded its investigation into Tesco PLC's earnings released in September 2014 and closed the matter without service of a formal complaint.

The grocer was under investigation due to an alleged overstatement of approximately 250 million pounds ($316.7 million). The review involved earnings for fiscal 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The Financial Reporting Council had already concluded its investigation on Tesco's former chief financial officer in 2016 and auditors in 2017.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
02:54aTESCO : UK's Financial Reporting Council Concludes Tesco Investigation
DJ
02:49aTESCO : UK accounting watchdog closes remaining probe into Tesco
RE
06/05Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking
RE
06/03Tesco persists with Jack's format as plans new store
RE
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/02Tesco CFO to Step Down in April 2021
DJ
06/02Finance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 271 M 75 209 M 75 209 M
Net income 2021 2 357 M 2 991 M 2 991 M
Net Debt 2021 10 184 M 12 923 M 12 923 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 22 168 M 28 194 M 28 128 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 275,89 GBp
Last Close Price 227,70 GBp
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-10.78%28 194
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%32 635
SYSCO CORPORATION-28.00%31 264
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.49%28 376
KROGER12.04%25 535
CP ALL0.69%20 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group