Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : completes China exit with 275 million pound stake sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:18am EST
A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has completed its exit from China with the 275 million pound sale of its joint venture stake to state-run partner China Resources Holdings (CRH).

Having struggled to crack the Chinese market, Tesco established the Gain Land venture with CRH in 2014, combining the British group's 131 stores in China with its partner's almost 3,000.

The disposal of its 20% stake allows Tesco to further simplify and focus the business on core operations, it said on Tuesday, adding that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The deal is scheduled to complete on Feb. 28.

Shares in Tesco were up 0.7% at 0816 GMT, extending its gains over the last year to 12.4%.

"This extra 275 million pounds of 'forgotten value' should be accretive to most street valuations," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne.

After costly exits from Japan and the United States and the sale of its South Korean business, Tesco signalled in December a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions by starting a review of its operations in Thailand and Malaysia - its last remaining wholly owned businesses in Asia.

A sale of its operations in Thailand and Malaysia would mean Tesco's only remaining overseas operations, apart from Ireland, would be its central European division, comprising stores in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The Asian exit could be one of the last acts of Tesco CEO Dave Lewis, who will be succeeded by Ken Murphy in October.

Bernstein's Monteyne expects Tesco to start a 1 billion pound share buyback programme in its 2020-21 financial year.

"With this transaction and the possible sale of Thailand and Malaysia, Tesco's biggest short-term concern could be how to efficiently return cash to shareholders," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : CRH PLC, Tesco PLC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRH PLC 0.54% 33.54 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
TESCO PLC 0.04% 249.5 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
04:18aTESCO : completes China exit with 275 million pound stake sale
RE
03:16aAmazon Opens Cashierless Supermarket in Latest Push to Sell Food
DJ
03:14aTESCO : When Does Confidential Information Fall To Be Disclosed In Litigation? A..
AQ
02:35aTESCO : agrees to sell its 20% share in Gain Land to its JV partner China Resour..
PU
02:26aTESCO : to Sell Stake in Gain Land for GBP275 Million
DJ
02:05aTESCO : agrees to sell its 20% share in Gain Land
PU
02/20Walmart's struggling Japan unit finally delivers with online grocery growth
RE
02/18Asda suffers Christmas sales fall as consumers hold back
RE
02/14TESCO : Warned Over Regulatory Compliance on Land Agreements
DJ
02/14UK regulator raps Tesco for unlawfully preventing rival store openings
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 395 M
EBIT 2020 2 973 M
Net income 2020 1 435 M
Debt 2020 12 088 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 24 270 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 277,25  GBp
Last Close Price 249,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-2.31%31 373
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.94%39 176
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED20.16%36 162
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.71%27 469
KROGER4.55%24 266
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group