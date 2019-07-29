Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : gives out 100 million pieces of free fruit to kids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:40am EDT

29 Jul 2019

Tesco stores have now given out more than 100 million pieces of fruit, as part of its ground-breaking Free Fruit for Kids scheme.

Parents can grab free fruit, including apples and pears from stands in the fruit and veg aisle for their children to snack on while they do their shopping.

Free Fruit for Kids is aimed at helping children get one of their five a day as well as helping to make the shopping journey a little easier for parents.

The scheme, which was the first of its kind by a leading retailer in the UK, launched in 800 stores in summer 2016. It was the brainchild of Maria Simpson, a Tesco checkout colleague from the Brigg superstore in Lincolnshire who suggested giving free fruit to parents for their children to eat during shopping trips as an alternative to sweets.

The Government recommends that children - like adults - eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day. But research has shown that less than one in five (18 percent) manage five portions. [i]

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco's Chief Customer Officer, said:

'We're incredibly proud that kids across the UK have been able to enjoy 100 million pieces of fruit. We know that encouraging children to eat more fruit can sometimes be tricky and we hope that this helps children pick up healthy eating habits early.'

Tesco's charity partners in Little Helps for healthier living, the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, commented:

'Fruit and veg are a key part of a healthy balanced diet, but we know many of us are not eating enough. Simple ideas like Tesco's Free Fruit for Kids is one way that could help parents encourage their children to eat more of their 5-a-day. That's why we're delighted to help Tesco celebrate giving away 100 million pieces of fruit; they should be rightly proud of this effort to help children across the UK eat more healthily.'

Free Fruit for Kids is part of the supermarket's continued commitment to making it easier for customers and colleagues to live more healthily. It has already removed over 8,000 tonnes of sugar, fat and salt across a range of 2,000 products including breakfast cereals, yoghurts and ready meals through the ongoing reformulation of its own label products.

Ends

[1]http://healthsurvey.hscic.gov.uk/data-visualisation/data-visualisation/explore-the-trends/fruit-vegetables.aspx

Notes to editors:

Other Little Helps Tesco has developed to help customers make healthier choices include:

  • In 2015, Tesco became the first major retailer to remove sweets and chocolates from checkouts across all store formats, including smaller convenience stores
  • Also in 2015, Tesco announced that all children's lunchbox-sized soft drinks it sells would have no added sugar
  • In January 2018, Tesco launched a new 5-year strategic health partnership with the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK with the aim of helping Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make sustainable lifestyle changes and adopt healthier habits
  • Tesco has to date run four in-store health events to encourage customers to discover and try healthier alternatives. In September 2018, as part of its customer health event, Tesco promoted products lower in salt, fat and sugar through its 'Helpful Little Swaps' basket, which cost 12% less than a regular basket and resulted in a 17% sales uplift on these products versus the previous year
  • In September 2018 Jamie Oliver joined forces with Tesco to help make healthier eating a little easier. He has created a series of healthier recipes and tips to help Tesco customers and colleagues cook health food from scratch
  • In 2019, Tesco became a supporter of 'Veg power', a new campaign that uses humour to get children excited about eating vegetables
  • Loose fruit is now part of Tesco's popular lunchtime meal deal and a third of its ready meals range contributes at least one of five a day portions of fruit and vegetables
  • Tesco has signed up to the Food Foundation's 'Peas Please Pledge', that brings together farmers, retailers, fast food and restaurant chains, caterers, processors and government departments with a common goal of making it easier for everyone to eat vegetables

For more information please contact the Tesco Press Office on 01707 918 701
We are a team of over 440,000 colleagues dedicated to serving customers a little better every day.

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 08:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO PLC
04:40aTESCO : gives out 100 million pieces of free fruit to kids
PU
07/25Retailer Carrefour says strategic overhaul on track as first half profits ris..
RE
07/25TESCO : removes plastic carrier bags from online business
PU
07/24Unilever, Tesco, Nestle ranked top on meat alternatives - report
RE
07/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Upbeat earnings, weaker pound lift FTSE 100 to more than..
RE
07/23LONDON MARKETS: British Stocks Rise To Near 11-month High As Johnson Elected ..
DJ
07/23TESCO : Publication of Final Terms
PU
07/23Britain's grocery sales fall for first time since June 2016 - Kantar
RE
07/23TESCO : doubles number of Welsh farmers on lamb contracts
PU
07/23TESCO : Let The Beat Go On - thousands participate in 30-hour dance marathon to ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 858 M
EBIT 2020 2 911 M
Net income 2020 1 552 M
Debt 2020 12 210 M
Yield 2020 3,65%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 22 001 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 275,18  GBp
Last Close Price 226,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC18.88%27 251
SYSCO CORPORATION13.13%36 436
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD19.75%30 499
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.82%30 418
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 162
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.00%25 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group