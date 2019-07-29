Tesco : gives out 100 million pieces of free fruit to kids

29 Jul 2019

Tesco stores have now given out more than 100 million pieces of fruit, as part of its ground-breaking Free Fruit for Kids scheme.

Parents can grab free fruit, including apples and pears from stands in the fruit and veg aisle for their children to snack on while they do their shopping.

Free Fruit for Kids is aimed at helping children get one of their five a day as well as helping to make the shopping journey a little easier for parents.

The scheme, which was the first of its kind by a leading retailer in the UK, launched in 800 stores in summer 2016. It was the brainchild of Maria Simpson, a Tesco checkout colleague from the Brigg superstore in Lincolnshire who suggested giving free fruit to parents for their children to eat during shopping trips as an alternative to sweets.

The Government recommends that children - like adults - eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every day. But research has shown that less than one in five (18 percent) manage five portions. [i]

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco's Chief Customer Officer, said:

'We're incredibly proud that kids across the UK have been able to enjoy 100 million pieces of fruit. We know that encouraging children to eat more fruit can sometimes be tricky and we hope that this helps children pick up healthy eating habits early.'

Tesco's charity partners in Little Helps for healthier living, the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK, commented:

'Fruit and veg are a key part of a healthy balanced diet, but we know many of us are not eating enough. Simple ideas like Tesco's Free Fruit for Kids is one way that could help parents encourage their children to eat more of their 5-a-day. That's why we're delighted to help Tesco celebrate giving away 100 million pieces of fruit; they should be rightly proud of this effort to help children across the UK eat more healthily.'

Free Fruit for Kids is part of the supermarket's continued commitment to making it easier for customers and colleagues to live more healthily. It has already removed over 8,000 tonnes of sugar, fat and salt across a range of 2,000 products including breakfast cereals, yoghurts and ready meals through the ongoing reformulation of its own label products.

