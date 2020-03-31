Log in
TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
News 


Tesco : recruits 35,000 workers to get through coronavirus crisis

03/31/2020 | 12:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Tesco delivery vans at a depot in Enfield

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday it had recruited 35,000 additional workers in the last 10 days to help get it through the coronavirus emergency, which has triggered a dramatic increase in demand for groceries.

The supermarket group is the country's largest private sector employer with around 340,000 workers in the United Kingdom and Ireland and nearly 3,800 stores.

The new workers, including in-store shelf stackers, pickers for online deliveries and drivers, will help fill a gap left by those absent due to sickness or self-isolation.

In a letter to customers Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis said that after a week of national lockdown most panic buying by shoppers had eased.

He said in fresh food, stock levels had returned to almost normal levels, with plenty of fruit and vegetables available, while in packaged groceries the recovery would take a few more days.

Lewis also said Tesco was donating 30 million pounds ($37.4 million) to community organisations under pressure from the crisis.

Separately on Tuesday industry data showed UK grocery sales leapt more than a fifth to a record 10.8 billion pounds in the four weeks to March 22, as Britons stocked up on everything from pasta to pet food ahead of the lockdown.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 317 M
EBIT 2020 3 048 M
Net income 2020 1 376 M
Debt 2020 12 453 M
Yield 2020 3,57%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 22 693 M
