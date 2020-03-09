Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : sells businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for $10.6 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to a combination of CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion (£8.10 billion).

Following completion of the disposal, Tesco intends to return about 5.0 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) to shareholders via a special dividend with associated share consolidation.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
03:13aTESCO : sells businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for $10.6 billion
RE
03:09aCP Group to buy Tesco's Thai and Malaysian business in deal valued at $10.6 b..
RE
03/08Tesco to consider Thai bids for Asian assets on Sunday - sources
RE
03/06UK ENVIRONMENT MINISTER : Retailers confident of avoiding food shortages
RE
03/06TESCO : Coronavirus Hand Sanitisers Selling for More than 5000% RRP Online
AQ
03/05Tesco Committed to Price Match Aldi on Hundreds of Key Items
DJ
03/04Britain's Tesco to price match Aldi products
RE
03/04Revolut hires former Goldman Sachs banker Michael Sherwood
RE
03/04TESCO : UK supermarkets urged to clarify public health commitments
AQ
03/03Sainsbury's is only 'big four' UK supermarket growing sales - Kantar
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 322 M
EBIT 2020 2 969 M
Net income 2020 1 407 M
Debt 2020 12 488 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 23 423 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 275,29  GBp
Last Close Price 240,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-5.72%30 506
SYSCO CORPORATION-21.73%34 045
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.09%31 737
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.53%27 734
KROGER10.52%25 248
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group