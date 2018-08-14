Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

A look at Tesla's nine-member board

08/14/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc board has named a special committee of three directors to negotiate with Chief Executive Elon Musk on taking the electric car maker private, although it said it was yet to see a firm offer from him.

The committee, made up of Tesla directors Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice, will wade into a deal that has puzzled Wall Street since a surprise announcement by Musk on Twitter last week.

The following is a snapshot of the nine members on Tesla's board.

Member Background

Member since

Elon Musk 2004 Tesla's Chief Executive Officer and

co-founder. Owns a roughly 20 percent

stake in Tesla. Also serves as CEO of

SpaceX.

Brad Buss 2009 Served as chief financial officer of

solar panel installer SolarCity for

two years before retiring in 2016.

Tesla bought SolarCity that year. Buss

was also CFO of Cypress Semiconductor.

Ira 2007 Founder and managing partner of

Ehrenpreis venture capital firm DBL Partners,

which is an investor in Tesla,

according to its website. Ehrenpreis

bagged the first Model 3 car, having

been the first to put down a deposit,

but later gifted it to Musk.

Antonio 2007 Lead independent director at Tesla

Gracias since 2010. Founder and chief

executive officer of Valor Equity

Partners. In May this year,

influential proxy adviser ISS

recommended that investors vote

against his election to the board and

called him a non-independent director.

Robyn 2014 The first woman to join Tesla's board,

Denholm Denholm is chief operations officer of

telecom firm Telstra and the ex-CFO of

network gear maker Juniper Networks

.

James 2017 The CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox

Murdoch and chairman of Sky Plc

. ISS in May recommended that

investors vote against his election to

the board as he is "overboarded" -

serving on several other boards. ISS

also called him a non-independent

director, despite Tesla considering

him an independent member.

Steve 2009 Co-founder of Silicon Valley venture

Jurvetson capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

He resigned from DFJ in November 2017,

following allegations of sexual

harassment against him. He is on a

leave of absence from Tesla's board

since then.

Kimbal 2004 Elon Musk's brother and co-founder of

Musk restaurant chain The Kitchen. Kimbal,

according to media reports, has been

criticized for his lack of experience

in the auto industry, as well as his

role as an independent director at

burrito chain Chipotle, which

has faced major health and food safety

issues.

Linda Rice 2017 First African-American and second

woman to join Tesla's board. Current

chairman of Johnson Publishing Co,

which previously owned Ebony and Jet

magazines.

(This version of the story corrects last item to say Johnson Publishing previously owned Ebony and Jet magazines)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
