Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On September 27, 2018, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") sued Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk, "accusing him of securities fraud for making a series of 'false and misleading' tweets about potentially taking the electric car company private." In the filed complaint, "the SEC said Musk 'knew or was reckless in not knowing' that he was misleading investors on Aug. 7 by telling his more than 22 million Twitter followers that he might take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that there was 'funding secured.'"

