Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

09/27/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla2.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On September 27, 2018, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") sued Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk, "accusing him of securities fraud for making a series of 'false and misleading' tweets about potentially taking the electric car company private." In the filed complaint, "the SEC said Musk 'knew or was reckless in not knowing' that he was misleading investors on Aug. 7 by telling his more than 22 million Twitter followers that he might take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that there was 'funding secured.'"

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tesla shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla2. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-tesla-inc-tsla-300720685.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
