CLASS PERIOD UPDATE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 7, 2018, and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 9, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," and "funding secured.” The lawsuit alleges that despite Musk’s tweets, no funding had been secured to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk also falsely claimed that “investor support is confirmed.” Both the SEC and Tesla’s board of directors are reportedly investigating Musk’s tweets on the matter. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesla, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

