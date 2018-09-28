FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. and Elon Musk and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm – TSLA

Kaskela Law LLC announces that investor class action lawsuits have been
filed against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (“Tesla” or the “Company”) and
its CEO, Elon Musk (“Musk”), on behalf of investors who purchased or
sold Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and
suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to
immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888)
715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
to discuss their legal rights and recovery options. For additional
information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tesla/.
According to the complaints, on August 7, 2018, Musk stated on Twitter:
(i) “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420”; (ii) “Funding
secured”; (iii) “Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares
& go private”; and (iv) “Investor support is confirmed.” These tweets
drove the price of Tesla shares up as much as $45.47 per share during
intraday trading on August 7, 2018. Subsequently, Tesla’s securities
significantly declined in value following the announcement of an SEC
investigation and the subsequent filing of a complaint against Musk, as
well as the disclosure of other material information evidencing a lack
of support for Musk’s statements. As a result of the foregoing, Tesla
investors transacted in the Company’s securities at artificially
inflated values, and have suffered significant investment losses as a
result of defendants’ conduct.
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who transacted in Tesla
securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm may, no
later than October 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a
lead representative in the action.
Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and
suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to
immediately contact Kaskela Law to discuss their legal rights and
recovery options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in
state and federal investor actions throughout the country. For
additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005476/en/