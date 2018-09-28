Log in
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. and Elon Musk and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm – TSLA

09/28/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

Kaskela Law LLC announces that investor class action lawsuits have been filed against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (“Tesla” or the “Company”) and its CEO, Elon Musk (“Musk”), on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com to discuss their legal rights and recovery options. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tesla/.

According to the complaints, on August 7, 2018, Musk stated on Twitter: (i) “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420”; (ii) “Funding secured”; (iii) “Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private”; and (iv) “Investor support is confirmed.” These tweets drove the price of Tesla shares up as much as $45.47 per share during intraday trading on August 7, 2018. Subsequently, Tesla’s securities significantly declined in value following the announcement of an SEC investigation and the subsequent filing of a complaint against Musk, as well as the disclosure of other material information evidencing a lack of support for Musk’s statements. As a result of the foregoing, Tesla investors transacted in the Company’s securities at artificially inflated values, and have suffered significant investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm may, no later than October 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead representative in the action.

Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law to discuss their legal rights and recovery options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal investor actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2018
