INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018, “Am
considering taking Tesla private at $420," and "funding secured.” The
lawsuit alleges that despite Musk’s tweets, no funding had been secured
to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk also falsely claimed that
“investor support is confirmed.” Both the SEC and Tesla’s board of
directors are reportedly investigating Musk’s tweets on the matter.
Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and
materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market
learned the truth about Tesla, investors suffered damages.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
