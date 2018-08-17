Log in
TESLA (TSLA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 08:38:11 pm
306.405 USD   -8.66%
08:07pLEE SCHAFER : How Minneapolis' top tech watcher views the Tesla and ..
AQ
07:37pINVESTIGATION A : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
06:55pTESLA : SEC eyes Musk missives
AQ
INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/17/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on August 7, 2018, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," and "funding secured.” The lawsuit alleges that despite Musk’s tweets, no funding had been secured to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk also falsely claimed that “investor support is confirmed.” Both the SEC and Tesla’s board of directors are reportedly investigating Musk’s tweets on the matter. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesla, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 57 778 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 326 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA7.74%60 801
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.19%200 536
VOLKSWAGEN-16.23%80 961
DAIMLER-21.91%68 821
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.79%61 061
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%53 678
