Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuits Against Tesla, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announced today that class action lawsuits have been
filed against Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:TSLA) on behalf
of investors that acquired Tesla securities between August 7, 2018
through and including August 10, 2018 (the “Class Period”), seeking
recovery of damages for alleged violations of the federal securities
laws. Investors have until October 9, 2018 to apply to the Court to be
appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that on August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk
announced via his personal Twitter account: “Am considering taking Tesla
private at $420. Funding secured.” On this news, Tesla shares jumped
from $341.99 on August 6, 2018 to close at $379.57 on August 7, 2018. On
August 8, 2018, the SEC reportedly contacted Tesla to inquire about the
accuracy of Mr. Musk’s tweets and why the announcement was not made in a
regulatory filing. On August 9, 2018, Reuters reported Tesla’s Board of
Directors is investigating whether Musk’s funding is “secured.”
Following these disclosures, the price of Tesla stock has declined back
down to near the pre-tweet stock prices, closing at $355.49 on August
10, 2018.
