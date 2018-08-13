Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuits Against Tesla, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today that class action lawsuits have been filed against Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:TSLA) on behalf of investors that acquired Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 through and including August 10, 2018 (the “Class Period”), seeking recovery of damages for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Investors have until October 9, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via his personal Twitter account: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” On this news, Tesla shares jumped from $341.99 on August 6, 2018 to close at $379.57 on August 7, 2018. On August 8, 2018, the SEC reportedly contacted Tesla to inquire about the accuracy of Mr. Musk’s tweets and why the announcement was not made in a regulatory filing. On August 9, 2018, Reuters reported Tesla’s Board of Directors is investigating whether Musk’s funding is “secured.” Following these disclosures, the price of Tesla stock has declined back down to near the pre-tweet stock prices, closing at $355.49 on August 10, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tesla securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit or about claims that you may have, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at telrod@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
12:10aKeeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds
RE
08/13Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
RE
08/13ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course
RE
08/13TESLA : slow disclosure raises governance, social media concerns
RE
08/13TESLA : Questions loom over Tesla deal after CEO reveals Saudi link
AQ
08/13Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuits ..
BU
08/13TESLA : Elon Musk Totally Wasn’t Lying About Going-Private Funding
AQ
08/13TESLA : Elon Musk's wild weekend on Twitter
AQ
08/13ELON MUSK : Saudis have role in plan to take Tesla private
AQ
08/13BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC N : October 9, 2018
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13TESLA : On The Verge Of Profitability 
08/13Saudi sovereign fund weighs increased Tesla stake 
08/13Musk's Tweeting Has Landed Him And Tesla In Potentially Serious SEC Trouble 
08/13MARKET VOLATILITY BULLETIN : U.S. Stocks Bounce Back From Rocky Pre-Market Sessi.. 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 59 844 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 323 $
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA14.19%59 844
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.78%205 617
VOLKSWAGEN-13.26%83 751
DAIMLER-19.21%72 079
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.74%62 913
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.64%55 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.