Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuits Against Tesla, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announced today that class action lawsuits have been filed against Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “Company”) (NASDAQ:TSLA) on behalf of investors that acquired Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 through and including August 10, 2018 (the “Class Period”), seeking recovery of damages for alleged violations of the federal securities laws. Investors have until October 9, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via his personal Twitter account: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” On this news, Tesla shares jumped from $341.99 on August 6, 2018 to close at $379.57 on August 7, 2018. On August 8, 2018, the SEC reportedly contacted Tesla to inquire about the accuracy of Mr. Musk’s tweets and why the announcement was not made in a regulatory filing. On August 9, 2018, Reuters reported Tesla’s Board of Directors is investigating whether Musk’s funding is “secured.” Following these disclosures, the price of Tesla stock has declined back down to near the pre-tweet stock prices, closing at $355.49 on August 10, 2018.

