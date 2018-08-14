Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 10:00:00 pm
356.41 USD   +0.26%
04:04aELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla ..
RE
04:02aMAJOR TESLA OWN : SEC filing
RE
04:02aKeeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Major Tesla owner Fidelity trimmed stake last quarter: SEC filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:02am CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major Tesla Inc shareholder, Fidelity Investments, cut its stake in the electric automaker by 21 percent during the second quarter, before Chief Executive Elon Musk announced his plan to take the company private earlier this month.

FMR LLC, the Boston-based manager of the Fidelity funds, sold 3 million shares, or a fifth of its stake, and held under 11.2 million shares by June 30, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Friday.

The company remains one of Tesla's top ten shareholders, with shares worth about $4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.

A Fidelity spokeswoman and a representative of Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not clear why Fidelity reduced its holdings or whether it would be interested in supporting a move by the company to go private.

Also during the second quarter, fund managers at the company disclosed a new, near-$30 million stake in a type of bond issued by Tesla that can convert to stock under certain conditions in the future.

Fidelity's move to cut its stake in Tesla occurred before the surprise move by Musk to seek investors' help to take the company private.

Musk now faces investor lawsuits claiming securities fraud and a reported SEC probe after sending a tweet on August 7 that there was "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Since then, no investors publicly confirmed their involvement.

Quarterly disclosures of fund managers' stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. SEC, are one of the few public ways of tracking which companies many investors are buying and selling.

But the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Jennifer Ablan)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
04:04aELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
04:02aKeeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds
RE
04:02aMAJOR TESLA OWNER FIDELITY TRIMMED S : SEC filing
RE
04:02aALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course
RE
03:51aTESLA : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on Tesla bid
RE
02:04aTESLA : EFE News Briefs for Monday, Aug. 13 (End of the Day)
AQ
01:28aTSLA HAGENS BERMAN SOBOL SHAPIRO LLP : Notifies Investors of October 9th Lead Pl..
PR
12:20aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
08/13ALIBABA : Tesla short sellers trim exposure but stay the course
RE
08/13TESLA : slow disclosure raises governance, social media concerns
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Meet the Musk dream team 
08/13Chinese premium EV player NIO files for IPO 
08/13Actively-managed funds eye Tesla developments 
08/13Trump's Shift Into Overdrive Could Bury America's EV Space 
08/13TESLA : On The Verge Of Profitability 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 59 844 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 323 $
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA14.47%59 844
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.78%205 617
VOLKSWAGEN-13.26%83 751
DAIMLER-19.21%72 079
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.74%62 913
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.64%55 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.