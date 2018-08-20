Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 08:13:21 pm
299.98 USD   -1.81%
07:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ..
PR
04:26pNASDAQ 100 MOVE : Tsla, jd
AQ
04:13pTesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  TSLA).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 7, 2018, Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk stated via Twitter: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420.  Funding secured."  On August 8 and August 9, 2018, media outlets reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had made inquiries into Musk's announcement and whether, in fact, he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private.  On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $27.12 per share, or more than 7%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $352.45 on August 9, 2018. 

On August 13, 2018, post-market, Musk stated via Twitter: "I'm excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs as financial advisers, plus Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Munger, Tolles & Olson as legal advisors, on the proposal to take Tesla private."  Then, on August 14, 2018, Bloomberg reported that at the time of Musk's August 13, 2018 Twitter announcement, neither Goldman Sachs nor Silver Lake were yet working with Musk pursuant to a signed agreement or in an official capacity.  On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $8.77 per share, or nearly 2.5%, to close at $347.64 per share on August 14, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tesla-inc---tsla-300699550.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
07:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. ..
PR
07:05pTESLA : Bulls Psyched That Elon Musk No Longer “Shipping On Insta” W..
AQ
04:43pTESLA : Aspiring Tesla rival might land investment from Saudi PIF
AQ
04:26pNASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Tsla, jd
AQ
04:13pTesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts
RE
04:13pTesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts
RE
03:43pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks open higher on Wall Street
AQ
02:04pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tesla and Bellerophon Therapeutics
AC
01:04pTESLA : cars will get the most obvious feature for their huge screens
AQ
01:03pHANG IN, ELON : The billionaire innovator is struggling
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:20aSaudi Arabia Is Not Coming To Tesla's Rescue 
10:25aHow Tesla Makes A Profit This Quarter 
09:28aSpaceX shareholders weigh in on Tesla 
08:08aTesla in reverse to start the week 
07:40aGreece Emerges From Bailout Odyssey (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.