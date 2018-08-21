Spector, Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tesla, Inc.

The law firm of Spector, Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. announces that a
securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors
who purchased Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) securities between August 7,
2018 and August 14, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants failed
to disclose adverse facts about Tesla’s business, operations, and
prospects, including: 1) Tesla had not secured funding for the Company’s
proposed “going-private transaction”; (2) the proposed “going-private
transaction” required the approval of Tesla’s Board of Directors, not
just Tesla’s shareholders; and (3) Tesla’s Board was unaware of any
alleged funding for the proposed transaction. Between August 9-14, 2018,
media reports surfaced about an SEC probe into Musk’s tweets regarding
secured funding, an investigation by Tesla's Board, and statements by
financial advisors contradicting Musk’s statement about secured funding.
During this period, the price of Tesla’s common stock declined over 8%
from $379.57 per share on August 7, 2018 to close at $347.64 on August
14, 2018.
Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless
you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do
nothing at this point or you may retain counsel of your choice.
If you purchased Tesla securities during the Class Period, you may, no
later than October 9, 2018, move to be appointed as a Lead Plaintiff
in this class action. A Lead Plaintiff is a representative chosen by the
Court that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the
litigation. If you have sustained substantial losses in Tesla securities
during the Class Period and wish to move to be appointed as Lead
Plaintiff, please contact Spector, Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. toll-free at
888-844-5862 or via e-mail at classaction@srkattorneys.com.
For more detailed information about the firm please visit its website at http://srkattorneys.com.
Spector, Roseman & Kodroff, P.C., located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
concentrates its practice in complex litigation including actions
dealing with securities laws, antitrust, contract, and commercial
claims. The firm’s reputation for excellence has been recognized by
courts on repeated occasions. The firm has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars through judgments and settlements on behalf of
defrauded shareholders and companies.
