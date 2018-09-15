Log in
TESLA BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

09/15/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tesla, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TSLA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Tesla investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tesla-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Tesla and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material facts during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter that “[a]m considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” among other things, which sent Tesla shares soaring to $379.57. From August 9-14, 2018, news agencies reported a SEC probe into the tweets and that another comment by Musk regarding financial advisors being retained for the transaction, was not true. Then, on August 17, 2018, Musk conducted an interview lamenting his stress, demands and mindset.

On this news, the price of Tesla’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
