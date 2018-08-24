(TSLA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Reminds Tesla Investors of Class Action Lawsuit; Investors Acquiring Shares from August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018 Encouraged to Contact Firm

Log in
08/24/2018 | 06:06am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tesla, Inc. (''Tesla'') (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO, Elon Musk ("Musk"). The class action is on behalf of persons and entities that acquired Tesla securities from August 7, 2018 and August 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose adverse facts about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, including: 1) Tesla had not secured funding for the Company's proposed "going-private transaction"; (2) the proposed "going-private transaction" required the approval of Tesla's Board of Directors, not just Tesla's shareholders; and (3) Tesla's Board was unaware of any alleged funding for the proposed transaction. Earlier this month, various media outlets reported on an SEC probe into Musk's tweets regarding secured funding, an investigation by Tesla's Board, and statements by financial advisors contradicting Musk's statement about secured funding.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, you may [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsla-alert-johnson-fistel-reminds-tesla-investors-of-class-action-lawsuit-investors-acquiring-shares-from-august-7-2018-and-august-14-2018-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300701954.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
