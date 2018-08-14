TSLA Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Files Tesla Securities Tweet Class Action: Notifies Investors of October 9th Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Log in
08/14/2018 | 01:28am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors that it has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors who bought or sold Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) securities between August 7, 2018 and August 10, 2018 (the "Class Period").

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

This action, William Chanberlain vs. Tesla Inc., et al., is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.  The complaint, which can be found here, alleges Tesla Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer (Elon Musk) violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018.  If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, contact attorney Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000, email TSLA@hbsslaw.com or visit www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TSLA, where you may view the complaint online.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

You may watch Hope King's interview of Mr. Kathrein and the plaintiff on Cheddar or at https://goo.gl/N5o5tQ.

Tesla, Inc. is incorporated in Delaware, and its securities are listed on the Nasdaq ("NASDAQ") and other exchanges.  The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented that they had already "secured" funding to take the Company private, and that they already had "investor support" for this move.  These false statements had a material impact on the prices of Tesla securities. 

When this this fraud began to be disclosed, investors in the Company's securities were harmed.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsla-investor-alert-hagens-berman-sobol-shapiro-llp-files-tesla-securities-tweet-class-action-notifies-investors-of-october-9th-lead-plaintiff-deadline-300696432.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
