Tesla : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T

$4.70, the average of the high and low sales prices per share of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. common stock on February 12, 2019, as reported by the Nasdaq Global Market, and 50,143,515 shares of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. common stock that may be exchanged in the offer and the subsequent merger described herein for the offer consideration, including shares underlying Maxwell Technologies, Inc. equity awards outstanding as of February 11, 2019, and shares underlying Maxwell Technologies, Inc. equity awards that are expected to be granted between February 11, 2019 and the closing of the offer and the subsequent merger described herein in accordance with the merger agreement described herein.

This Amendment No. 4 (this "Amendment No. 4") amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 20, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Tender Offer Statement filed with the SEC on March 15, 2019 and further amended by Amendment No. 2 to the Tender Offer Statement filed with the SEC on March 28, 2019 and by Amendment No. 3 to the Tender Offer Statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2019 (together with any subsequent amendments and supplements thereto, the "Schedule TO"), by Tesla, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Tesla"), and Cambria Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Tesla (the "Offeror"). This Schedule TO relates to the offer by the Offeror to exchange for each outstanding share of common stock of Maxwell Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Maxwell"), par value $0.10 per share ("Maxwell common stock" and such shares of Maxwell common stock, "Maxwell shares"), validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer, for a fraction of a share of Tesla common stock, par value $0.001 per share (which we refer to as "Tesla common stock" and such shares of Tesla common stock, "Tesla shares") equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by the volume weighted average of the daily volume weighted average of the trading price of one (1) share of Tesla common stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market for the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the second trading day prior to the date of the expiration of the offer, subject to the minimum, together with cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Tesla common stock, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. In the event that the Tesla common stock price is equal to or less than $245.90, the minimum will apply and each share of Maxwell common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer will be exchanged for 0.0193 of a share of Tesla common stock. The foregoing consideration, the "Offer Consideration," and such offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions and procedures set forth in the prospectus/offer to exchange, dated February 20, 2019 (the "Prospectus/Offer to Exchange"), and in the related letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"), together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the "Offer".

Tesla has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated February 20, 2019, relating to the offer and sale of shares of Tesla common stock to be issued to holders of shares of Maxwell common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer. The Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 3, 2019, by and among Tesla, the Offeror and Maxwell, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit (d)(1) to the Schedule TO.

This Amendment No. 4 amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on March 15, 2019, Amendment No. 2 filed on March 28, 2019 and Amendment No. 3 filed on April 3, 2019.

On April 8, 2019, Tesla announced that it has extended the expiration of its previously announced offer to acquire each outstanding share of common stock of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. to 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, at the end of May 15, 2019, unless extended further or terminated in accordance with the merger agreement.

Items 1 through 11 of the Schedule TO are hereby amended and supplemented as set forth in the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange.

All of the information in the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange and the Letter of Transmittal, and any supplement or other amendment thereto related to the offer hereafter filed with the SEC by Tesla or the Offeror, is hereby incorporated by reference in answer to Items 1 through 11 of Schedule TO.