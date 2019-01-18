Log in
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast

01/18/2019 | 07:59pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2018 after market close on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019.  At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2018 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.  Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What:Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2018 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When:Wednesday, January 30th, 2019
Time:2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:   http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast:http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
  

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Tesla Wordmark Red.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
