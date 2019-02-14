Log in
Tesla : Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller placed bet against Tesla during fourth quarter

0
02/14/2019 | 05:18pm EST
Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman and CEO of Duquesne Family Office LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller bet against electric carmaker Tesla Inc during the fourth quarter, wagering that its share price will fall, according to quarterly filings released on Thursday.

Druckenmiller's family fund, named after the hedge fund Duquesne Capital that he founded in 1981, bought put options on Tesla shares worth $99.8 million, a Security and Exchange Commission filing revealed.

The option contract allows the fund to sell the shares at a set price before a set time, implying Druckenmiller believes Tesla's share price will fall before the contract expires. Neither the strike price nor the maturity of the contract is public.

Tesla's shares have fallen 6.61 percent since the start of the year after a volatile 2018 in which its price vacillated around $134.

Tesla has $920 million in convertible debt coming due on March 1, which is expected to put pressure on the company, which has previously struggled to maintain a positive cash flow.

Convertible issues give bondholders the right to trade their debt for equity after shares rise over a certain price. Tesla shares are currently more than $50 below the $359.87 conversion price after closing on Thursday at $303.77.

Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers' stock holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public ways of tracking what the managers are selling and buying. But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes with some risk because the disclosures come 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Kate Duguid

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 253 M
EBIT 2019 1 551 M
Net income 2019 416 M
Debt 2019 7 471 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 168,51
P/E ratio 2020 48,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 52 923 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 336 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-7.40%52 923
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.20%194 599
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%82 456
DAIMLER9.39%60 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.59%54 970
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.12%51 646
