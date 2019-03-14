Log in
Tesla

TESLA

(TSLA)
Tesla : China customs lifts suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports - sources

03/14/2019 | 05:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's customs authority has lifted their suspension on imports of Tesla's Model 3 after the U.S. electric car maker made the necessary rectifications, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

China's General Administration of Customs stopped clearing Tesla Model 3 imports last week, saying that they did not have the required Chinese language warning signs and had missing or incorrect nameplate labels. Tesla said at the time that the company had reached a solution with the authorities.

Tesla declined to comment and China's customs authority declined to provide immediate comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

