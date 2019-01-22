Tesla : China's Lishen says has not signed agreement with Tesla on supplying batteries

Log in
01/22/2019 | 04:38am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Tianjin Lishen said on Tuesday it has not signed any agreement with Tesla Inc on supplying batteries to the U.S. electric vehicle maker's Shanghai factory.

Tesla earlier on Tuesday also denied it had signed a preliminary agreement with Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new factory in China, saying it had received quotes from the Chinese battery maker but did not proceed further.

Reuters earlier on Tuesday reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, that Tesla and Lishen had signed a preliminary agreement and were working on the details.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 353 M
EBIT 2018 287 M
Net income 2018 -1 015 M
Debt 2018 7 636 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 126,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 51 908 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 335 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-9.18%51 908
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.31%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.29%83 398
DAIMLER10.48%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.30%54 191
