Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : FINAL INVESTOR DEADLINE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tesla, Inc. and Elon Musk and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm - TSLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 01:02am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that investor class action lawsuits have been filed against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) ("Tesla" or the "Company") and its CEO, Elon Musk ("Musk"), on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Investors who transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm may, no later than October 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead representative in the action.

Investors who purchased or sold Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their legal rights and recovery options. Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tesla/.

According to the complaints, on August 7, 2018, Musk stated on Twitter: (i) "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420"; (ii) "Funding secured"; (iii) "Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private"; and (iv) "Investor support is confirmed." These tweets drove the price of Tesla shares up as much as $45.47 per share during intraday trading on August 7, 2018. Subsequently, Tesla's securities significantly declined in value following the announcement of an SEC investigation and the subsequent filing of a complaint against Musk, as well as the disclosure of other material information evidencing a lack of support for Musk's statements. As a result of the foregoing, Tesla investors transacted in the Company's securities at artificially inflated values and suffered significant investment losses as a result of defendants' conduct.

Investors who purchased or sold Tesla securities during the Class Period and suffered financial harm in excess of $1 million are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law to discuss their legal rights and recovery options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal investor actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:13aTESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
RE
01:02aTESLA : FINAL INVESTOR DEADLINE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit ..
AC
10/04TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
10/045-DAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
BU
10/04TESLA : Musk appears to mock U.S. SEC on Twitter after settlement
RE
10/04TESLA : Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
AQ
10/04TESLA : Who's No. 2? Tesla's Autopilot trails GM in automated driving systems ra..
AQ
10/04TESLA : Q3 2018 Vehicle Safety Report
PU
10/04Cadillac edges Tesla in semi-automated driving test
RE
10/04TESLA : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Tesla falls further after Musk mocks SEC in tweet 
10/04SEC still digging around at Tesla - Fox Business 
10/04Elon Musk's Scarlet Letter 
10/04Tesla begins quarterly updates on accident data 
10/04Trouble in Judgeville for Tesla? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 535 M
EBIT 2018 -424 M
Net income 2018 -1 502 M
Debt 2018 8 570 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 50 291 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 310 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.32%50 291
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.60%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 494
DAIMLER-20.90%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%58 761
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.