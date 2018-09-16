Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/14 10:00:00 pm
295.2 USD   +1.98%
09/16TESLA : Fire contained at Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada
RE
09/16BMW drives to cut battery costs, share costs on autonomous vehicl..
RE
09/16BMW DRIVES TO C : executive
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tesla : Fire contained at Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 10:19pm CEST
Aerial view of the Tesla Gigafactory near Sparks, Nevada

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Tesla Inc Gigafactory in Nevada's Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center late on Saturday but was contained by early Sunday and production had resumed, emergency officials and the company said.

The factory produces Model 3 electric motors and battery packs, according to the electric carmaker's website. The company said there were no injuries in the fire.

The Storey County Emergency Management department said the county's fire department responded to a reported fire at the factory on Saturday at about 10:12 p.m. PDT (0512 GMT) and the fire was suppressed by the sprinkler system and with the help of fire personnel.

The scene of the fire was turned back over to Tesla for cleanup and repairs at about 2:00 a.m. PDT. on Sunday, the department's director, Joe Curtis, said in a statement.

A Tesla spokesperson said employees had been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there were no injuries and production began again on Sunday morning.

The fire was in the cooling tube coating oven on the third floor of the factory, and it was quickly contained, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding the cause was under investigation.

The spokesperson did not give details of any damage.

Saturday's fire was the latest fire at a Tesla factory. There was a minor fire last month on the grounds of the Tesla factory in California.

In August, Tesla said it expects to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 sedans in the third quarter and said it expects to turn a profit in the second half of this year. The company has been trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3's and failing to meet several production deadlines.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
09/16TESLA : Fire contained at Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada
RE
09/16BMW drives to cut battery costs, share costs on autonomous vehicles - executi..
RE
09/16BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHA : executive
RE
09/15TESLA BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 ..
BU
09/15TESLA : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
09/14TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : NIO and Tesla
AC
09/14TESLA : NTT Adopting NVIDIA AI Platform to Power Company-Wide Artificial Intelli..
AQ
09/14TESLA : Does influence come at too high a price?
AQ
09/13WeissLaw LLP Investigates Tesla, Inc.
PR
09/13TESLA : loses another top exec
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/16What Tesla Has To Do To Raise $2 Billion Capital 
09/14Will Disappointing Model 3 Production Numbers Cause Moody's To Downgrade Tesl.. 
09/14TESLA'S BRAND STRENGTH : Beyond The Smoke And Noise 
09/14Tesla on track to hit Model 3 production guidance - Electrek 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 331 M
EBIT 2018 -417 M
Net income 2018 -1 525 M
Debt 2018 8 545 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 50 359 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 322 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.19%50 359
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 295
VOLKSWAGEN-13.49%83 022
DAIMLER-21.55%69 072
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 636
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%51 974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.