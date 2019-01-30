Tesla : Form 10-Q

UNITED STATES

TESLA, INC.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

INDEX

Page

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets 4 Consolidated Statements of Operations 5 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 6 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 36 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 49 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 49 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 50 Item 1A. Risk Factors 52 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 70 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 70 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 70 Item 5. Other Information 70 Item 6. Exhibits 70 72 SIGNATURES

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for par values)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2018

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash

Accounts receivable, net Inventory

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total current assets

Operating lease vehicles, net

Solar energy systems, leased and to be leased, net Property, plant and equipment, net

Intangible assets, net

Goodwill

MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion Restricted cash, net of current portion

Other assets

Total assets Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

Accrued liabilities and other Deferred revenue

Resale value guarantees Customer deposits

Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases Current portion of promissory notes issued to related parties

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt and capital leases, net of current portion Solar bonds issued to related parties, net of current portion Convertible senior notes issued to related parties

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

Resale value guarantees, net of current portion Other long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries Convertible senior notes (Note 10)

Equity

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 171,578 and 168,797 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income Accumulated deficit

Total stockholders' equity Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,967,504$

158,627155,323

1,155,001515,381

3,314,127325,232

7,920,4916,570,520

2,186,1374,116,604

6,301,5376,347,490

11,246,29510,027,522

291,476361,502

65,22660,237

422,897456,652

396,835441,722

431,819273,123

$

29,262,713$ 28,655,372

$

3,596,984$ 2,390,250

1,990,0951,731,366

570,9201,015,253

604,949787,333

905,838853,919

2,106,538796,549

-100,000

9,775,3247,674,670

9,669,8799,415,700

1002,634

950,1261,177,799

455,7622,309,222

2,555,3192,442,970

23,409,14423,022,980

551,264-

9,957,711

8,271

(5,457,315 )

4,508,838

793,467

$

29,262,713$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

December 31, 2017

3,367,914

2,263,537268,365

1002,519

397,73470

-

-

171

169

9,178,024

33,348

(4,974,299 )

4,237,242

997,346

28,655,372

4

Tesla, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 Revenues Automotive sales $ $ $ $ 6,125,643 Automotive leasing 220,461 286,158 633,713 813,462 Total automotive revenues 6,098,766 2,362,889 12,191,764 6,939,105 Energy generation and storage 399,317 317,505 1,183,747 818,229 Services and other 326,330 304,281 859,884 713,168 Total revenues 6,824,413 2,984,675 14,235,395 8,470,502 Cost of revenues Automotive sales 4,405,919 1,755,622 9,027,055 4,724,849 Automotive leasing 119,283 175,224 360,694 516,683 Total automotive cost of revenues 4,525,202 1,930,846 9,387,749 5,241,532 Energy generation and storage 330,554 237,288 1,036,190 592,823 Services and other 444,992 367,401 1,212,335 852,446 Total cost of revenues 5,300,748 2,535,535 11,636,274 6,686,801 Gross profit 1,523,665 449,140 2,599,121 1,783,701 Operating expenses Research and development 350,848 331,622 1,104,073 1,023,436 Selling, general and administrative 729,876 652,998 2,167,039 1,794,210 Restructuring and other 26,184 - 129,618 - Total operating expenses 1,106,908 984,620 3,400,730 2,817,646 Income (loss) from operations 416,757 (5 3 5 ,4 8 0 ) (8 0 1 ,6 0 9 ) (1 ,0 3 3 ,9 4 5 ) Interest income 6,907 5,531 17,185 13,406 Interest expense (1 7 5 ,2 2 0 ) (1 1 7 ,1 0 9 ) (4 8 8 ,3 4 8 ) (3 2 4 ,8 9 6 ) Other income (expense), net 22,876 (2 4 ,3 9 0 ) 36,071 (8 3 ,6 9 6 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 271,320 (6 7 1 ,4 4 8 ) (1 ,2 3 6 ,7 0 1 ) (1 ,4 2 9 ,1 3 1 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 16,647 (2 8 5 ) 35,959 40,640 Net income (loss) 254,673 (6 7 1 ,1 6 3 ) (1 ,2 7 2 ,6 6 0 ) (1 ,4 6 9 ,7 7 1 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (5 6 ,8 4 3 ) (5 1 ,7 8 7 ) (1 5 7 ,0 8 6 ) (1 8 3 ,7 2 1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1 ,2 8 6 ,0 5 0 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted Basic $ (7 .8 0 ) Diluted $ (7 .8 0 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock Basic 164,897 Diluted 164,897 2018

2017

5,878,305

2,076,731

311,516$

(6 1 9 ,3 7 6 )$

1.82$ 1.75$

(3 .7 0 )$ (3 .7 0 )$

170,893178,196

167,294167,294

170,019170,019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2018

11,558,051

(1 ,1 1 5 ,5 7 4 )$

(6 .5 6 )$ (6 .5 6 )$

5