Tesla : Form 10-Q

TESLA, INC.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
Forward-Looking Statements
The discussions in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, profitability, expected cost reductions, capital adequacy, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our technologies, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for par values)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2018
AssetsCurrent assets
Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash
Accounts receivable, net Inventory
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total current assets
Operating lease vehicles, net
Solar energy systems, leased and to be leased, net Property, plant and equipment, net
Intangible assets, net
Goodwill
MyPower customer notes receivable, net of current portion Restricted cash, net of current portion
Other assets
Total assets Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
Accrued liabilities and other Deferred revenue
Resale value guarantees Customer deposits
Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases Current portion of promissory notes issued to related parties
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt and capital leases, net of current portion Solar bonds issued to related parties, net of current portion Convertible senior notes issued to related parties
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
Resale value guarantees, net of current portion Other long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries Convertible senior notes (Note 10)
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 171,578 and 168,797 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated other comprehensive income Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,967,504$
158,627155,323
1,155,001515,381
3,314,127325,232
7,920,4916,570,520
2,186,1374,116,604
6,301,5376,347,490
11,246,29510,027,522
291,476361,502
65,22660,237
422,897456,652
396,835441,722
431,819273,123
$
29,262,713$ 28,655,372
$
3,596,984$ 2,390,250
1,990,0951,731,366
570,9201,015,253
604,949787,333
905,838853,919
2,106,538796,549
-100,000
9,775,3247,674,670
9,669,8799,415,700
1002,634
950,1261,177,799
455,7622,309,222
2,555,3192,442,970
23,409,14423,022,980
551,264-
9,957,711
8,271
(5,457,315 )
4,508,838
793,467
$
29,262,713$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
December 31, 2017
3,367,914
2,263,537268,365
1002,519
397,73470
-
-
171
169
9,178,024
33,348
(4,974,299 )
4,237,242
997,346
28,655,372
4
Tesla, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2017
Revenues
Automotive sales
$
$
$
$
6,125,643
Automotive leasing
220,461
286,158
633,713
813,462
Total automotive revenues
6,098,766
2,362,889
12,191,764
6,939,105
Energy generation and storage
399,317
317,505
1,183,747
818,229
Services and other
326,330
304,281
859,884
713,168
Total revenues
6,824,413
2,984,675
14,235,395
8,470,502
Cost of revenues
Automotive sales
4,405,919
1,755,622
9,027,055
4,724,849
Automotive leasing
119,283
175,224
360,694
516,683
Total automotive cost of revenues
4,525,202
1,930,846
9,387,749
5,241,532
Energy generation and storage
330,554
237,288
1,036,190
592,823
Services and other
444,992
367,401
1,212,335
852,446
Total cost of revenues
5,300,748
2,535,535
11,636,274
6,686,801
Gross profit
1,523,665
449,140
2,599,121
1,783,701
Operating expenses
Research and development
350,848
331,622
1,104,073
1,023,436
Selling, general and administrative
729,876
652,998
2,167,039
1,794,210
Restructuring and other
26,184
-
129,618
-
Total operating expenses
1,106,908
984,620
3,400,730
2,817,646
Income (loss) from operations
416,757
(5 3 5 ,4 8 0 )
(8 0 1 ,6 0 9 )
(1 ,0 3 3 ,9 4 5 )
Interest income
6,907
5,531
17,185
13,406
Interest expense
(1 7 5 ,2 2 0 )
(1 1 7 ,1 0 9 )
(4 8 8 ,3 4 8 )
(3 2 4 ,8 9 6 )
Other income (expense), net
22,876
(2 4 ,3 9 0 )
36,071
(8 3 ,6 9 6 )
Income (loss) before income taxes
271,320
(6 7 1 ,4 4 8 )
(1 ,2 3 6 ,7 0 1 )
(1 ,4 2 9 ,1 3 1 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
16,647
(2 8 5 )
35,959
40,640
Net income (loss)
254,673
(6 7 1 ,1 6 3 )
(1 ,2 7 2 ,6 6 0 )
(1 ,4 6 9 ,7 7 1 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and
redeemable noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(5 6 ,8 4 3 )
(5 1 ,7 8 7 )
(1 5 7 ,0 8 6 )
(1 8 3 ,7 2 1 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(1 ,2 8 6 ,0 5 0 )
Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable
to common stockholders, basic and diluted
Basic
$
(7 .8 0 )
Diluted
$
(7 .8 0 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net income
(loss) per share of common stock
Basic
164,897
Diluted
164,897
2018
2017
5,878,305
2,076,731
311,516$
(6 1 9 ,3 7 6 )$
1.82$ 1.75$
(3 .7 0 )$ (3 .7 0 )$
170,893178,196
167,294167,294
170,019170,019
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.