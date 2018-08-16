Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:46am CEST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tesla, Inc. [ TSLA ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

Chief Accounting Officer

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

By: Aaron Beckman, Power of08/15/2018

A** tStoigrnnaetuyreFoorf :RDepaovritdingMPoerrtsoonn Date

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an Officer of Tesla, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints Todd Maron, Jonathan Chang,

Yun Huh, Aaron Beckman and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company, and todo all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate. The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at 6800 Dumbarton Circle, Fremont CA 94555, as of the date set forth below. /s/David Morton

WITNESS

Aaron Beckman August 7, 2018

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:46aTESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
01:38aGOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
RE
01:05aTESLA : Sometimes Genius Looks Like You’re Just Making It Up As You Go Alo..
AQ
12:11aREPORT : SEC subpoenas Tesla about CEO's buyout plans
AQ
08/15SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla Inc...
BU
08/15T ROWE PRICE : . Rowe, Fideliy Sold More han 20% of heir esla Shares in Second Q..
DJ
08/15TESLA : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
08/15TESLA CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A New Securities Clas..
PR
08/15TESLA : The 9 people on the Tesla board
AQ
08/15TESLA : The 9 people on the Tesla board
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15T. Rowe Price, Fidelity sold 20%-plus of their Tesla shares in Q2 
08/15Goldman Sachs to advise Tesla 
08/15Silver Lake waits in the wings for Tesla deal 
08/15SEC subpoenas Tesla over privatization plan - Fox Business; shares down 4% 
08/15Turkey Fires Back With Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 60 801 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 372 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA11.66%60 801
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.64%201 239
VOLKSWAGEN-14.15%81 132
DAIMLER-20.27%69 356
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.04%61 311
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.28%54 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.