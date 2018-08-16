Tesla : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tesla, Inc. [ TSLA ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

X

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

Chief Accounting Officer

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

By: Aaron Beckman, Power of08/15/2018

By: Aaron Beckman, Power of Attorney Date: 08/15/2018

LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY - SECURITIES LAW COMPLIANCE

The undersigned, as an Officer of Tesla, Inc. (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints Todd Maron, Jonathan Chang,

Yun Huh, Aaron Beckman and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent to complete and execute such Forms 144, Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms as such attorney shall in his discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company, and todo all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney shall deem appropriate. The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof.

This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Limited Power of Attorney is executed at 6800 Dumbarton Circle, Fremont CA 94555, as of the date set forth below. /s/David Morton

WITNESS

Aaron Beckman August 7, 2018