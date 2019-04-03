Log in
Tesla : Introducing a More Seamless Navigate on Autopilot

04/03/2019

Since we first introduced Navigate on Autopilot last year, Tesla drivers have traveled more than 66 million miles using the feature, and more than 9 million suggested lane changes have been successfully executed with the feature in use. We've heard from our customers that it makes road trips and highway driving more relaxing, enjoyable and fun, and gives them an easy way to follow their car's navigation guidance when traveling on an unfamiliar route.

Today, we're beginning to roll out our latest version of Navigate on Autopilot for a more seamless active guidance experience. In this new version, drivers will now have the option to use Navigate on Autopilot without having to confirm lane changes via the turn stalk. Here's how it works:

In the Autopilot settings menu, a driver can press the Customize Navigate on Autopilot button which will now display three additional settings - Enable at Start of Every Trip, Require Lane Change Confirmation, and Lane Change Notification. Through the Enable at Start of Every Trip setting, Navigate on Autopilot can be set to automatically turn on each time a driver enters a navigation route. Once enabled, anytime a driver is on a highway and uses Autopilot with a location plugged into the navigation bar, the feature will be on by default. If a driver selects 'No' to Require Lane Change Confirmation, lane changes will happen automatically, without requiring a driver to confirm them first. Drivers can elect to get notified about an upcoming lane change by receiving an audible chime as well as a default visual prompt. Additionally, all cars made after August 2017 will also have the option to have their steering wheel vibrate for the alert as well.

Each of these notifications are meant to provide drivers with the opportunity to check their surroundings and determine whether they want to cancel the lane change before it's made. Cancellations can be made by moving the car's turn signal or by pressing the lane change cancellation pop-up notification on the car's touchscreen. This feature does not make a car autonomous, and lane changes will only be made when a driver's hands are detected on the wheel. As has always been the case, until truly driverless cars are validated and approved by regulators, drivers are responsible for and must remain in control of their car at all times.

Through our internal testing and Early Access Program, more than half a million miles have already been driven with the lane change confirmation turned off. Our team consistently reviews data from instances when drivers took over while the feature has been in use, and has found that when used properly both versions of Navigate on Autopilot offer comparable levels of safety. We've also heard overwhelmingly from drivers in our Early Access Program that they like using the feature for road trips and during their daily commutes, and we're excited to release the option to the rest of the Tesla family.

These new settings will be available to customers who have purchased Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving Capability. They will begin to roll out today via an over-the-air software update to customers in the U.S., and will be introduced in other markets in the future pending validation and regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:16:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 619 M
EBIT 2019 1 261 M
Net income 2019 292 M
Debt 2019 7 704 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 337,87
P/E ratio 2020 49,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 49 948 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 324 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-14.10%49 948
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.87%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%83 779
DAIMLER AG19.69%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%52 119
