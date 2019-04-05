Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Judge orders SEC, Tesla's Musk to meet for at least an hour on new settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:55pm EDT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to meet for at least an hour to try to settle the agency's concerns over the billionaire entrepreneur’s use of Twitter.

The SEC had asked U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to hold Musk in contempt over a Feb. 19 tweet in which the agency said he had improperly posted material information about Tesla's vehicle production outlook without first seeking approval from its lawyers.

In an order on Friday, the judge gave both sides until April 18 to reach a resolution. If they do not, the judge said she would decide whether to hold Musk in contempt. If he is held in contempt, the judge will allow the parties to weigh in on possible sanctions.

The case has high stakes for Tesla.

When the SEC initially sued Musk in September, it had asked for his removal. The two sides settled in October, with Musk agreeing to step down as Tesla's chairman. The agreement also called for pre-approval of Musk's written communications that could be material to the company.

At a court hearing on Thursday, the SEC suggested that greater oversight of Musk's communications, including the threat of new fines if he backslides, would be an adequate remedy.

"This was a warning. I don't think he gets a second warning," said Marc Leaf, a former SEC lawyer in New York.

In a statement on Thursday, Musk stood by his actions.

"I have great respect for Judge Nathan, and I’m pleased with her decision today. The tweet in question was true, immaterial to shareholders, and in no way a violation of my agreement," he said in the statement released by Tesla.

The October settlement resolved a lawsuit over a tweet last Aug. 7 in which Musk said he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The Feb. 19 tweet said: "Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019," meaning 500,000 vehicles. Four hours later Musk corrected himself, saying annualised production would be "probably around" 500,000 by year end, with full-year deliveries totalling about 400,000.

The SEC said the first of the Feb. 19 tweets conflicted with Tesla's Jan. 30 outlook, when it targeted annualised Model 3 production exceeding 500,000 as soon as the fourth quarter, and projected 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year.

At the time the SEC also said that Musk had violated their agreement by sending a tweet that had not been vetted by Tesla's lawyers and he should be held in contempt. It did not say what penalties it wanted imposed, raising the question of whether it would again seek his removal or propose lesser measures.

Musk's lawyers countered that the first Feb. 19 tweet contained nothing new, and that the SEC had conceded during settlement talks that Musk did not need pre-approval for all tweets about Tesla.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson and Noeleen Walder; Editing by Howard Goller)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
02:55pTESLA : Judge orders SEC, Tesla's Musk to meet for at least an hour on new settl..
RE
02:45pExclusive - United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push
RE
01:26pTESLA : Elon Musk, SEC told to meet for at least 1 hour about tweets
AQ
11:25aTESLA : shares skid after first-quarter deliveries disappoint
AQ
11:15aTESLA : shares skid after first-quarter deliveries disappoint
AQ
05:25aTESLA : Elon Musk to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing
AQ
05:18aTESLA : Elon Musk to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing
AQ
04:38aTESLA WILL START INSTALLING MODEL 3 : report
AQ
02:49aIntel Taps Outside Talent -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aTESLA : Elon Musk to settle with US regulator out of court
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26 986 M
EBIT 2019 977 M
Net income 2019 28,2 M
Debt 2019 7 682 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 46 251 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 321 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-19.54%49 948
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.61%195 781
VOLKSWAGEN7.95%83 779
DAIMLER AG22.46%66 090
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.96%53 222
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.73%52 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About