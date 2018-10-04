Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 09:17:48 pm
282.66 USD   -4.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Judge tells Tesla, SEC to justify settlement of fraud lawsuit

10/04/2018 | 08:52pm CEST
Paris Auto Show

(Reuters) - A New York district court judge has asked Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to provide a joint statement by Oct. 11, explaining why their settlement should be approved.

Judge Alison Nathan said it was a regular practice at the Southern District of New York Court to ask for a joint statement.

Shares of the company fell 5 percent to $280.03 (215.1 pounds) in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Tesla and Musk have agreed to pay $20 million each to the regulator under a settlement for a securities fraud lawsuit related to Musk's Aug. 7 tweet about taking the electric carmaker private, in which he said he had funding "secured".

As part of the settlement, Musk will also step down as the company's chairman but remain chief executive.

The SEC charged Musk with misleading investors with the tweet, saying it had no basis in fact.

"The Court has a duty to ensure the proposed consent judgment is "fair and reasonable", Judge Nathan wrote in the order, numbered 18-cv-08865-AJN.

The SEC and Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Separately, the company said http://bit.ly/2RpaRU1 it would publicly release accident figures for its vehicles on a quarterly basis.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 535 M
EBIT 2018 -424 M
Net income 2018 -1 502 M
Debt 2018 8 570 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 50 291 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 310 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.32%50 291
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.60%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 494
DAIMLER-20.90%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%58 761
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
