Tesla : Like Musk, Tesla's New Director Is Known as Maverick

By Rolfe Winkler

Larry Ellison, newly installed as a Tesla Inc. director, has over his long Silicon Valley career cultivated a reputation as a maverick similar to that of the Tesla chief executive he will now help oversee.

Tesla said Friday that Mr. Ellison was one of two new members of its board. The Oracle Corp. chairman shares with Tesla chief Elon Musk a number of traits, including a quickness to spar with critics and rivals whom he sees as standing in the way of building his business.

Both men are proud of their accomplishments as entrepreneurs. Mr. Ellison co-founded Oracle in 1977 and has built it into a business-software giant with a market value topping $160 billion. Mr. Musk has made Tesla a leader in electric vehicles whose market valued exceeds General Motors Co.'s even though it has never turned an annual profit -- all while running other businesses, including rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX. He previously was a co-founder of PayPal as well.

Mr. Ellison spoke of his admiration for Mr. Musk, whom he called a very close friend, at an Oracle analyst conference in October where, unprompted, he lashed out at critics of the billionaire entrepreneur.

"This guy is landing rockets," Mr. Ellison said. "He's landing rockets on robot drone rafts in the ocean, and you're saying he doesn't know what he's doing. Well, who else is landing a rocket? Do you ever land a rocket on a robot drone?"

A person close to Tesla said Mr. Ellison and Mr. Musk have met about five times over the years, in group settings, and have otherwise spoken or emailed infrequently.

Mr. Ellison previously has shown an inclination for loyalty to executives he respects, hiring Mark Hurd to be Oracle's co-president soon after Mr. Hurd resigned under pressure as chief executive of Oracle rival Hewlett Packard.

Currently ranked as the fifth-richest American with a net worth of $58 billion, according to Forbes, Mr. Ellison also has been a flamboyantly big spender whose real-estate acquisitions include most of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. He once filed a lawsuit against neighbors in a posh section of San Francisco for allowing their trees to grow too tall, blocking views from his property. He and Mr. Musk share a fondness for ultraexpensive automobiles, both having owned McLaren super cars.

Messrs. Musk and Ellison also both have received big pay packages from their companies, in which they are large shareholders. Mr. Ellison was the most richly paid U.S. executive in the decade that ended in 2010, according to a Journal analysis.

Tesla shareholders earlier this year approved a pay package for Mr. Musk that could be worth $2.6 billion if the company meets certain targets.

Mr. Ellison also is a Tesla customer, the company disclosed in an SEC filing Friday. A company in which he is a significant shareholder paid Tesla $1.9 million for a "microgrid energy system for a greenhouse farming project" on Lanai.

