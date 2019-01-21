Tesla : Model 3 gets green light in Europe

Log in
01/21/2019 | 10:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tesla Model 3 has been given the green light to hit the road in Europe, clearing the final hurdle for the European introduction of the battery-powered sedan expected next month.

The Model 3 is a crucial project for Tesla as the U.S. electric vehicle maker known for its high-price luxury cars tries to reach the mass market with a more affordable option.

The cheapest version of the Model 3 is on sale from 58,800 euros ($66,800), while the most basic version of the more exclusive Model S starts around 89,000 euros.

The Model 3 meets the requirements for approval on European roads, data published on the Netherlands Vehicles Authority's (RDW) website showed. The RDW is one of the authorities in Europe tasked with licensing vehicles and vehicle parts.

This stamp of approval comes at a pivotal time for Tesla, as it prepares for increasing competition, with established automakers planning to spend nearly $300 billion on electric vehicles and batteries in the coming years.

Tesla last week said it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it plans to increase production of lower-priced versions of the Model 3.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 353 M
EBIT 2018 287 M
Net income 2018 -1 015 M
Debt 2018 7 636 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 126,95
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 51 908 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 335 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-9.18%51 908
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.00%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.85%83 398
DAIMLER10.85%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.73%54 191
