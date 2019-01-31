Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/31 09:34:05 am
298.125 USD   -3.45%
09:11aTESLA : Musk not worried about Tesla Model 3 demand, but Wall St. is
RE
07:45aTESLA : executive departures since 2016
RE
02:02aChinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Musk not worried about Tesla Model 3 demand, but Wall St. is

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 09:11am EST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk participates in a

(Reuters) - Shares in Tesla Inc fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday as Wall Street analysts following up on its fourth-quarter results questioned underlying demand for its crucial Model 3 sedan and the electric car maker's ability to make inroads in China.

Tesla reported quarterly profit below analysts' expectations on Wednesday and surprised investors by announcing that Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja, 56, would leave and handover the reins to 34-year-old Zach Kirkhorn, its vice president of finance.

JPMorgan analysts were among those warning that Ahuja's leaving deprived the company of long automotive industry experience and relative stability in a company which has seen a steady stream of senior staff come and go since 2016.

Analysts were also concerned by Tesla's indication that it is only making cars for China and Europe right now, and expects a gap of about 10,000 vehicles between production and deliveries due to vehicles in transit at the end of the first quarter.

"This is a strong indication that demand in the U.S. for both the mid-range and long-range Model 3 versions has largely been exhausted, and the company is still working through the estimated ~6.8k of unsold Model 3 inventory," Cowen analysts said.

Still, the fall in Tesla shares was less than that suggested by initial pricing after Wednesday's results and also far smaller than some of the swings in one of the past year's most volatile Wall Street stocks.

The company, which is striving to stabilize production and deliver consistent profit, ended the quarter with $4.3 billion in cash and said it had "sufficient cash on hand" to pay a $920 million convertible bond maturing in March.

Of the 31 brokerages covering Tesla, 10 have a "buy" or higher rating, 10 "hold" and 11 have a "sell" or lower rating and their median price target is 327.50.

Only four changed their price targets on the stock on Thursday, with two raises and two cuts. Wedbush cut its price target by $50 to $390.

While Tesla is pumping money into a Shanghai factory, which it hopes to bring on line around the end of this year with a target of producing 500,000 vehicles a year, several analysts questioned whether that investment will pay off.

"Tesla serves the purpose of a 'stalking horse' to the fast growing domestic Chinese EV industry, but we believe it has limited to zero terminal value in a region where a number of domestic champions should emerge," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
09:24aTESLA : continues to throw in a few surprises as always
AQ
09:11aTESLA : Musk not worried about Tesla Model 3 demand, but Wall St. is
RE
07:45aTESLA : executive departures since 2016
RE
05:16aTESLA : boss Elon Musk says CFO Deepak Ahuja is retiring, shares tank
AQ
02:02aChinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
02:01aChinese EV carmaker NIO raises $650 million via convertible bond
RE
01:14aTESLA : scrapes a quarterly profit as energy credits loss leaves a mark
AQ
01/30TESLA : reduced its losses in 2018 by 50 percent to $976 million
AQ
01/30TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
RE
01/30TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 702 M
EBIT 2019 1 519 M
Net income 2019 464 M
Debt 2019 7 542 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 156,47
P/E ratio 2020 40,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 53 026 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 331 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-7.22%53 026
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.43%199 083
VOLKSWAGEN6.12%86 222
DAIMLER12.76%63 684
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 172
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.72%54 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.