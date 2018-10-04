Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:31pm CEST
Paris Auto Show

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday mocked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, hours after a federal judge ordered him and the regulator to justify their settlement of securities fraud charges.

"Just want to [sic] that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work," Musk, a frequent critic of investors betting against the electric car company, wrote on Twitter. "And the name change is so on point!"

The settlement last Saturday was intended to resolve charges that Musk misled investors in tweets on Aug. 7, including that there was "funding secured" to take his Palo Alto, California-based company private at $420 (322.5 pounds) per share.

Musk agreed to pay a $20 million fine, and step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years.

Tesla also accepted a $20 million fine, despite not being charged with fraud.

Musk's latest tweet came less than four hours after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ordered him and the SEC to explain by Oct. 11 in a joint letter why their settlement was fair and reasonable and would not hurt the public interest.

The judge said it was her regular practice to request such letters.

Nathan "may want to know why Tesla is paying a fine because the CEO doesn't know when to shut up," said Adam Pritchard, a University of Michigan law professor and former SEC lawyer.

Tesla declined to comment. The SEC did not respond to requests for comment on Nathan's order and Musk's tweet.

Shares of Tesla closed down 4.4 percent at $281.83, and fell another 2.2 percent after market hours following Musk's tweet.

Some judges have complained about being viewed as rubber stamps for SEC settlements.

Among them was Nathan's colleague Jed Rakoff, who had objected to the SEC's decades-old policy of letting some corporate defendants settle without admitting or denying wrongdoing, as Musk did.

But in 2014, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Rakoff's rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement with Citigroup Inc, saying he should have given "significant deference" to the regulator.

The 2nd Circuit has jurisdiction over Nathan's court, and lawyers said prior to Musk's latest tweet that his settlement would likely win approval, though orders such as Nathan's are not too common.

"In and of itself it's not an ominous sign," said Jordan Thomas, a partner at Labaton Sucharow and former SEC lawyer. "The vast majority of settlements like this are approved by courts."

Pritchard said he saw no "serious chance" for Musk's settlement to be rejected based on 2nd Circuit precedent. "This is just a hoop to be jumped through," he said.

The settlement was announced on Sept. 29, two days after Musk was charged.

The case is SEC v Musk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865.

(Reporting by Joanthan Stempel in New York and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel and Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 0.36% 72.62 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
TESLA -4.40% 281.83 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
10/04TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
10/04TESLA : Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC
RE
10/045-DAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
BU
10/04TESLA : Musk appears to mock U.S. SEC on Twitter after settlement
RE
10/04TESLA : Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
AQ
10/04TESLA : Who's No. 2? Tesla's Autopilot trails GM in automated driving systems ra..
AQ
10/04TESLA : Q3 2018 Vehicle Safety Report
PU
10/04Cadillac edges Tesla in semi-automated driving test
RE
10/04TESLA : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
AC
10/04China's Ganfeng Lithium prices HK listing at bottom of range - source
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Tesla falls further after Musk mocks SEC in tweet 
10/04SEC still digging around at Tesla - Fox Business 
10/04Elon Musk's Scarlet Letter 
10/04Tesla begins quarterly updates on accident data 
10/04Trouble in Judgeville for Tesla? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 535 M
EBIT 2018 -424 M
Net income 2018 -1 502 M
Debt 2018 8 570 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 50 291 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 310 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.32%50 291
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.60%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%87 494
DAIMLER-20.90%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.36%58 761
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.