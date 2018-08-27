Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 12:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to abruptly abandon a plan to take his electric carmaker private will not resolve his mounting regulatory and legal woes, and may even make them worse, some securities lawyers said.

Explaining his reversal in a late-night blog post on Friday, the billionaire CEO said that taking the company private “would be even more time-consuming and distracting than initially anticipated,” and that “most of Tesla’s existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company.”

It was on Aug. 7 that Musk first surprised investors with his plan by tweeting that he had “funding secured” for a go-private deal, which would have had a value of $72 billion. In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Investor support is confirmed." [L2N1VG01J] 

Musk and Tesla are facing investor lawsuits and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the truthfulness of the CEO'S Aug. 7 tweets, according to an Aug. 8 report by the Wall Street Journal.

The SEC declined to confirm that report to Reuters. A Tesla spokesman declined to comment.

"The SEC will continue its investigation until it's satisfied that it is on top of the facts," said Stephen Crimmins, an attorney with Murphy & McGonigle who spent 14 years at the SEC, where he prosecuted hundreds of securities cases.

"What happened on Friday will be of interest to the SEC because it will allow them to probe whether Musk's pulling back from the go-private somehow indicates that he did not have a reasonable basis for his statement. They will be asking questions of him and others involved in the decision as to why he reversed course."

Musk has stuck to his original statement that he believed a deal was possible, and one person familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Musk was serious about taking the carmaker private.

But acting in good faith may not be enough to help Musk escape the regulator's gaze.

U.S. securities law requires public company executives to have a “reasonable basis” on which to make representations to the investing public, and that would likely be the focus of an SEC probe, said three securities lawyers.

It remains unclear what Musk meant by “funding secured.” In an Aug. 13 statement, Musk said that he left a July 31 meeting with the managing director of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund “with no question that a deal ... could be closed.”

The Saudi fund had earlier acquired a just-below 5 percent stake in Tesla on the open market. But the fund has made no comment on whether it had promised to back a much larger Tesla go-private deal.

'FUNDING SECURED'

Musk said on Friday he believed there was plenty of potential funding to take the company private, but he did not provide any further details to bolster his "funding secured" assertion.

Teresa Goody, CEO of law firm Goody Counsel and a former SEC attorney, said Musk's statement on Friday appeared to undermine his Aug. 7 tweet that investor support was confirmed.

She also raised concerns about a second comment Musk made on Friday, where he said it had become apparent that compliance restrictions would prevent many of Tesla's institutional shareholders from holding private Tesla equity.

Both statements are likely to raise further questions among SEC officials as to whether Musk had performed sufficient due diligence to have had a reasonable basis for his Aug. 7 tweets, she said.

Another statement in the blog that could catch the eye of SEC officials is Musk's reference to his discussion with Tesla's board on Thursday, during which both parties decided not to pursue the deal, said M. Ridgway Barker, a partner and chair of the corporate finance practice at law firm Withersworldwide.

Such discussions are unlikely to be subject to legal privilege and the SEC could subpoena minutes of the meeting, he said.

“If the board discussion included that the deal is not financeable, or prohibitively expensive, that is going to cast further doubt over Musk’s claims,” he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Ross Colvin and Peter Cooney)

By Michelle Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
12:20aTESLA : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
RE
08/26TESLA : to remain public - Musk
AQ
08/26TESLA : privatisation abandoned
AQ
08/26TESLA : Russian Gun Company Unveils Car to Rival Tesla
AQ
08/26TESLA : CEO Musk’s Credibility Goes From Bad to Worse
AQ
08/26CREDIBILITY OF TESLA'S MUSK GOES FRO : Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse
AQ
08/25TESLA : Elon Musk takes a U-turn, says Tesla will remain a public company
AQ
08/25'PRIVATE' MESS : Musk's credibility goes from bad to worse
AQ
08/25TESLA : VW is said to have approached self-driving startup Aurora
AQ
08/25TESLA : VW is said to have approached self-driving startup Aurora
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/26Tesla Staying Public Is Big Trouble 
08/26Men Who Wear Hats 
08/26INTERACTIVE BROKERS - STEVE SOSNICK : Thoughts On Tesla 
08/25The Hot Stove Keeps Burning - The Idea Guide 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 54 607 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 328 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA2.81%54 607
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.44%200 801
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%80 065
DAIMLER-23.15%67 992
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.38%61 601
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.18%54 376
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.