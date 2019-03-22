Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Musk's lawyers call tweet in U.S. SEC's contempt bid 'not material'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elon Musk's lawyers said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to satisfy its heavy burden of showing that the Tesla Inc chief executive should be held in contempt, and the tweet prompting its contempt motion was both proper and "not material."

In a Friday filing in Manhattan federal court, Musk's lawyers also said their client "respects his obligations" to the electric car company, its shareholders and the court.

Musk is trying to avoid being held in contempt for violating his October 2018 fraud settlement with the SEC, for having tweeted at 7:15 p.m. EST on Feb. 19 to his over 24 million Twitter followers that Tesla could build around 500,000 vehicles in 2019.

SEC spokesman Ryan White declined to comment.

Musk's settlement, including $20 million (£15.1 million) civil fines for both him and Tesla, resolved an SEC lawsuit over an Aug. 7, 2018 Twitter post in which Musk said he had "funding secured" to take his Palo Alto, California-based company private at $420 a share.

The SEC said Musk committed a "blatant" violation of that settlement by tweeting about Tesla's production outlook without first seeking approval from the company's lawyers.

In a Monday filing, the SEC went farther, complaining that Musk had never after the settlement sought pre-approval for any Tesla-related tweets.

But in Friday's filing, Musk's lawyers said the SEC had conceded during settlement talks that Tesla-related tweets were not subject to a broad pre-approval requirement.

They also said the tweet was not material because it simply restated old news, used generalities, was "aspirational and optimistic," and did not move Tesla's share price.

"The key question is whether Musk complied with Tesla's policy, not whether the SEC is satisfied with Tesla's policy," Musk's lawyers wrote. "Musk's belief that the 7:15 tweet did not require pre-approval was correct."

Musk has until March 26 to tell U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan whether he wants an evidentiary hearing on the contempt motion. The SEC has said no hearing is necessary.

The October settlement required Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman. Legal experts said a contempt finding could subject him to a higher fine, further restrictions on his activities, or even removal from Tesla's board or as chief executive.

Tesla shares closed Friday down $9.49, or 3.5 percent, at $264.53. They are 32 percent below their peak set on Aug. 7, after the "funding secured" tweet.

The case is SEC v Musk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
07:02pTESLA : Musk's lawyers call tweet in U.S. SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
07:00pELON MUSK : Musk's lawyers call tweet in SEC's contempt bid 'not material'
RE
06:17pPG&E bankruptcy threatens major battery storage project
RE
02:41pCorporate Bonds Mostly Weather Storm as Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall
DJ
07:20aTESLA : Elon Musk calls on Tesla workers to help deliver cars
AQ
03/21ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' n..
RE
03/21TESLA : New Customer Referral Program
PU
03/21Tesla sues former employees for allegedly stealing data, Autopilot source cod..
RE
03/21TESLA : Foreign subsidies fuel Norway's e-car boom
AQ
03/21Volkswagen, NorthVolt Team Up on Battery Research -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 849 M
EBIT 2019 1 400 M
Net income 2019 348 M
Debt 2019 7 380 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 182,89
P/E ratio 2020 45,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 47 329 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 328 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-17.66%47 329
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.27%198 033
VOLKSWAGEN2.89%83 097
DAIMLER AG12.18%62 691
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.64%52 651
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION11.66%52 644
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.