Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tesla : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:21am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Sunday acknowledged that the electric carmaker's problems have now shifted to delivery logistics from production delays, the latest speed bump in its efforts to achieve profitability.

"Sorry, we've gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We're making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly," Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1041500594467270656 in response to a customer complaint on delivery delay.

The 47-year-old billionaire who earlier this month faced investor ire over smoking marijuana on a live web show, has indicated in the past that Tesla's customers may face a longer response time because of a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America.

Tesla's ability to deliver on production targets has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company has been working to iron out production bumps after failing to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedans.

The company said in August that it expects to build a total of up to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.

Musk said last week the company would eliminate some color options for its electric cars to streamline production.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
07:20aTESLA : Musk set to improve slow customer response
AQ
07:00aTESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
RE
06:21aTESLA : Musk says Tesla now in 'delivery logistics hell'
RE
09/16TESLA : Fire contained at Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada
RE
09/16BMW drives to cut battery costs, share costs on autonomous vehicles - executi..
RE
09/16BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHA : executive
RE
09/15TESLA BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 ..
BU
09/15TESLA : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
09/14TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : NIO and Tesla
AC
09/14TESLA : NTT Adopting NVIDIA AI Platform to Power Company-Wide Artificial Intelli..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/16What Tesla Has To Do To Raise $2 Billion Capital 
09/14Will Disappointing Model 3 Production Numbers Cause Moody's To Downgrade Tesl.. 
09/14TESLA'S BRAND STRENGTH : Beyond The Smoke And Noise 
09/14Tesla on track to hit Model 3 production guidance - Electrek 
09/14Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 331 M
EBIT 2018 -417 M
Net income 2018 -1 525 M
Debt 2018 8 545 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 50 359 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 322 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.19%50 359
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.19%199 295
VOLKSWAGEN-13.49%83 022
DAIMLER-21.55%69 072
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%62 636
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-18.04%51 974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.