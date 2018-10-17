Log in
TESLA (TSLA)
08:44pTESLA : Musk to buy $20 million in Tesla stock
RE
08:44pTESLA'S VICE PR : Business Insider
RE
06:57pTESLA : Correction to the Tesla Buys Land in China Story
DJ
Tesla : Musk to buy $20 million in Tesla stock

10/17/2018 | 08:44pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will purchase company stock worth $20 million in the next open trading session, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Wednesday.

Tesla and Musk have each agreed to pay $20 million under a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a fraud lawsuit relating to tweets by Musk in August.

Tesla said the purchase was 'separate and apart from the settlement' between Musk, Tesla and the SEC and did not respond to Reuters requests for more information on the reasons for the purchase.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in early trading.

The government lawsuit threatened Tesla and Musk with a long fight that could have undermined its operations and ability to raise capital.

However, Musk settled with SEC and agreed to step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years, heading off the threat that he would be forced out of company management completely.

The settlement was approved by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 552 M
EBIT 2018 -411 M
Net income 2018 -1 471 M
Debt 2018 8 740 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 44 146 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 316 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-16.62%44 146
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-10.66%186 846
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 162
DAIMLER-25.25%65 286
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%55 887
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.83%48 422
