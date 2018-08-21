Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:02pm CEST
Norwegian banknotes of different denominations

OSLO (Reuters) - Rules governing Norway's $1 trillion (£784 billion) wealth fund would allow it to stay on as an investor in Tesla if the electric carmaker goes private, its deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

OSLO (Reuters) - Rules governing Norway's $1 trillion (£784 billion) wealth fund would allow it to stay on as an investor in Tesla if the electric carmaker goes private, its deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stunned financial markets this month when he revealed on Twitter he was considering a $420 per share take-private deal for the money-losing carmaker.

Norway is Tesla's third-biggest market and the country's wealth fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, had a 0.48 percent stake in Tesla worth about $253 million (£198.4 million) as of the start of 2018, according to the latest data from the fund.

Tesla shares have been hit by investor concerns about Musk's plan, and doubts about whether the company has secured the funding to go private, and the SEC has opened an inquiry related to Musk's tweets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Trond Grande, deputy CEO of the Norwegian fund, declined to say whether Tesla had approached the fund about going private.

However, he said that although the fund's main practice is to sell its stake when a company leaves an exchange, or soon after, rules regulating the fund set by the Norwegian Finance Ministry and parliament do allow it to stay on in a listed company that goes private.

"The priority is to try to preserve the value for the fund. That is the priority," Grande told Reuters on the sidelines of an earnings presentation. "If that means that the fund will be invested in a company that has been delisted for a period of time, that could happen."

"But as a main rule, we will exit the investments as and when, or soon after, it has been taken off an exchange," he said.

CRITICAL OF TESLA

This year the fund has been critical of Tesla's approach on several issues.

In March it voted against Musk's potential $2.6 billion payout. Then in June it backed an initiative to wrest the role of chairman away from CEO Musk, and another that would have allowed investors to nominate their own directors.

Grande declined to speak specifically about the situation at Tesla. Generally speaking, he said the fund sees the importance of separating the roles of CEO and chairman and to allow independent directors on boards.

"We acknowledge some companies do not operate ... in that sense, but we will not change our stance with regards to that," he said.

The fund owns 1.4 percent of all globally listed shares. It invests in stocks, bonds and real estate worldwide.

In the second quarter, the fund made a return of 1.8 percent, it said on Tuesday, helped by a rise in global equity markets, although it still underperformed the index it is benchmarked against.

"North American and European stocks had a positive development in the quarter despite the prospect of increased trade barriers," Grande told a news conference.

The fund returned 0.2 percentage points less than a benchmark index set by the Norwegian Finance Ministry.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Susan Fenton)

By Gwladys Fouche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:02pTESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
RE
09:37aTESLA : Investors betting against Tesla made $1.09bn since Elon Musk's tweet
AQ
04:17aTESLA : going private plan may reach impasse
AQ
12:02aTESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
AQ
08/20TESLA : Musk refuses to change his ways
AQ
08/20TESLA : Musk refuses to change his ways
AQ
08/20TESLA : Questions around Musk's Tesla plan lead J.P. Morgan to slash stock's pri..
AQ
08/20Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. ..
PR
08/20TESLA : Bulls Psyched That Elon Musk No Longer “Shipping On Insta” W..
AQ
08/20TESLA : Aspiring Tesla rival might land investment from Saudi PIF
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20POST-MUSK : Any Tesla Restructuring May Bring Pain To Shareholders 
08/20Tesla suppliers gauge financial risk 
08/20Will Tesla Idle Factory In September? 
08/20Saudi Arabia Is Not Coming To Tesla's Rescue 
08/20How Tesla Makes A Profit This Quarter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 350 M
EBIT 2018 -494 M
Net income 2018 -1 510 M
Debt 2018 8 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 52 116 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 326 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-0.93%52 116
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.40%200 307
VOLKSWAGEN-16.65%79 649
DAIMLER-22.43%67 759
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.24%61 055
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.57%54 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.