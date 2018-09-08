Tesla : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from August 7, 2018 through August 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tesla investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tesla class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/tesla-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tesla had not secured funding for the Company's proposed "going-private transaction"; (2) the proposed "going-private transaction" required the approval of Tesla?s shareholders' and not just Tesla's Board of Directors; (3) Tesla's Board of Directors were unaware whether Tesla secured funding for the proposed transaction; (4) the status and likelihood of the proposed "going-private transaction" was misrepresented to the market because the financing for the proposed transaction had not been secured and because it required the approval of both Tesla's Board of Directors and its shareholders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/tesla-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

