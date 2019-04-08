Tesla : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing

Log in
Table of Contents

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2019

Registration No. 333-229749

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Amendment No. 4

To

FORM S-4

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Under

The Securities Act of 1933

Tesla, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

3711

91-2197729

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Primary Standard Industrial

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Classification Code Number)

Identification Number)

3500 Deer Creek Road

Palo Alto, California 94304

(650) 681-5000

(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices)

Elon Musk

Chief Executive Officer

Tesla, Inc.

3500 Deer Creek Road

Palo Alto, California 94304

(650) 681-5000

(Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service)

Copies to:

Mark B. Baudler

Jonathan A. Chang

Larry W. Nishnick

Michael S. Ringler

M. Yun Huh

Patrick J. O'Malley

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C.

Rakhi I. Patel

DLA Piper LLP

650 Page Mill Road

Tesla, Inc.

4365 Executive Drive, Suite 1100

Palo Alto, California 94304

3500 Deer Creek Road

San Diego, California 92121

(650) 493-9300

Palo Alto, California 94304

(858) 677-1400

(650) 681-5000

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale of the securities to the public: February 20, 2019, the date on which the preliminary prospectus and tender offer materials are filed and sent to securityholders. The offer cannot, however, be completed prior to the time this Registration Statement becomes effective. Accordingly, any actual sale or purchase of securities pursuant to the offer will occur only after this Registration Statement is effective, subject to the conditions to the transactions described herein.

If the securities being registered on this Form are being offered in connection with the formation of a holding company and there is compliance with General Instruction G, check the following box:

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.:

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

If applicable, place an in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction:

Exchange Act Rule 13e-4(i)(Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer)

Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d)(Cross-BorderThird-Party Tender Offer)

The registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until this Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.

Table of Contents

The information in this document is not complete and may change. The registrant may not complete the offer and issue these securities until the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This document is not an offer to sell these securities, and the registrant is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer is not permitted.

PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE, DATED APRIL 8, 2019

Offer by

CAMBRIA ACQUISITION CORP.

a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of

TESLA, INC.

to Exchange Each Outstanding Share of Common Stock of

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

for

$4.75 in Fair Market Value of Shares of Common Stock of Tesla

(subject to the minimum as described in this

prospectus/offer to exchange and the related letter of transmittal)

THE OFFER COMMENCED ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2019. THE OFFER AND THE WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., EASTERN TIME, AT THE END OF MAY 15, 2019, UNLESS EXTENDED OR TERMINATED.

Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla"), a Delaware corporation, through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Cambria Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Offeror"), is offering, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in this document and in the accompanying letter of transmittal, to exchange each outstanding share of common stock of Maxwell Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Maxwell"), par value $0.10 per share ("Maxwell common stock" and such shares of Maxwell common stock, "Maxwell shares"), that has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer for a fraction of a share of Tesla's common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Tesla common stock" and such shares of Tesla common stock, "Tesla shares") equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by the volume weighted average of the daily volume weighted average of the trading price of one (1) share of Tesla common stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market for the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding the second trading day prior to the date of the expiration of the offer, subject to the minimum, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Tesla common stock, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. In the event that the Tesla common stock price is equal to or less than $245.90, the minimum will apply and each share of Maxwell common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the offer will be exchanged for 0.0193 of a share of Tesla common stock. For the avoidance of doubt, if the offer were to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time on a Tuesday, then the five (5) consecutive trading days would be the preceding Monday through Friday assuming each day prior to the Tuesday expiration date was a trading day (other than Saturday or Sunday).

We refer to this as the "offer consideration."

The Offeror's obligation to accept for exchange Maxwell shares validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain conditions, including the condition that, prior to the expiration of the offer, there have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn a number of Maxwell shares that, upon the consummation of the offer, together with Maxwell shares then owned by Tesla and the Offeror (if any), would represent at least a majority of the aggregate voting power of the Maxwell shares outstanding immediately after the consummation of the offer (which we refer to as the "minimum tender condition"), as more fully described under the section entitled "The Offer- Conditions of the Offer."

The offer is being made pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (which we refer to as the "merger agreement"), dated as of February 3, 2019, among Tesla, the Offeror and Maxwell. A copy of the merger agreement is attached to this document as Annex A.

Table of Contents

The purpose of the offer is for Tesla to acquire control of, and ultimately the entire equity interest in, Maxwell. The offer is the first step in Tesla's plan to acquire all of the outstanding Maxwell shares. If the offer is completed and as a second step in such plan, Tesla intends to promptly consummate a merger of the Offeror with and into Maxwell, with Maxwell surviving the merger (the "merger"), subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. The purpose of the merger is for Tesla to acquire all Maxwell shares that it did not acquire in the offer. In the merger, each outstanding Maxwell share that was not acquired by Tesla or the Offeror will be converted into the right to receive the offer consideration. Upon the consummation of the merger, the Maxwell business will be held in a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tesla, and the former Maxwell stockholders will no longer have any direct ownership interest in the surviving corporation. If the offer is completed, the merger will be consummated pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the "DGCL"), and accordingly no stockholder vote will be required to complete the merger. The board of directors of Maxwell unanimously: (i) determined that the terms of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the offer, the merger and the issuance of Tesla shares in connection therewith, are fair to, and in the best interests of, Maxwell and its stockholders; (ii) determined that it is in the best interests of Maxwell and its stockholders and declared it advisable to enter into the merger agreement; and (iii) approved the execution and delivery by Maxwell of the merger agreement, the performance by Maxwell of its covenants and agreements contained in the merger agreement and the consummation of the offer, the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the merger agreement. The board of directors of Maxwell has also resolved to recommend that the stockholders of Maxwell accept the offer and tender their shares of Maxwell common stock to the Offeror pursuant to the offer.

The Tesla board of directors also determined that the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the offer and the merger and the issuance of Tesla shares in the offer and merger, are advisable and fair to, and in the best interests of, Tesla and its stockholders, and approved the execution and delivery by Tesla of the merger agreement.

Tesla common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TSLA" and Maxwell common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MXWL".

The offer and the merger, taken together, are intended to qualify as a reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Holders of Maxwell shares should read the section entitled "Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" for a more detailed discussion of certain U.S. federal income tax consequences of the offer and the merger to holders of Maxwell shares.

For a discussion of certain factors that Maxwell stockholders should consider in connection with the offer, please read the section of this document entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 24.

You are encouraged to read this entire document and the related letter of transmittal carefully, including the annexes and information referred to or incorporated by reference in this document.

Neither Tesla nor the Offeror has authorized any person to provide any information or to make any representation in connection with the offer other than the information contained or incorporated by reference in this document, and if any person provides any information or makes any representation of this kind, that information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by Tesla or the Offeror.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this preliminary prospectus/offer to exchange is April 8, 2019.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE OFFER AND THE MERGER

2

SUMMARY

12

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA OF TESLA

20

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA OF MAXWELL

22

COMPARATIVE HISTORICAL AND PRO FORMA PER SHARE DATA

23

RISK FACTORS

24

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

28

THE COMPANIES

29

Tesla, Inc.

29

The Offeror

29

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

29

THE OFFER

30

General

30

Background of the Offer and the Merger

30

Maxwell Reasons for the Offer and the Merger; Recommendation of the Maxwell Board of Directors

34

Tesla's Reasons for the Offer and the Merger

37

Opinion of Maxwell's Financial Advisor

38

Distribution of Offering Materials

46

Expiration of the Offer

46

Extension, Termination and Amendment of Offer

46

Exchange of Shares; Delivery of Tesla Shares

48

Withdrawal Rights

48

Procedure for Tendering

49

No Guaranteed Delivery

50

Grant of Proxy

51

Fees and Commissions

51

Matters Concerning Validity and Eligibility

51

Announcement of Results of the Offer

52

Purpose of the Offer and the Merger

52

No Stockholder Approval

52

Non-Applicability of Rules Regarding "Going Private" Transactions

53

Plans for Maxwell

53

Ownership of Tesla Shares after the Offer and the Merger

53

Effect of the Offer on the Market for Maxwell Shares; Nasdaq Listing; Registration under the Exchange Act; Margin Regulations

54

Conditions of the Offer

55

Certain Legal Proceedings; Regulatory Approvals

56

Interests of Certain Persons in the Offer and the Merger

58

Certain Relationships with Maxwell

71

Fees and Expenses

71

Accounting Treatment

72

Stock Exchange Listing

72

Resale of Tesla Common Stock

72

Exchange Agent Contact Information

72

MERGER AGREEMENT

73

OTHER TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS

93

Support Agreement

93

Confidentiality Agreement

93

Exclusivity and Non-Solicitation Agreement

93

Table of Contents

COMPARATIVE MARKET PRICE

95

MANAGEMENT OF TESLA

96

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT OF MAXWELL

123

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF TESLA

125

MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES

127

DESCRIPTION OF TESLA CAPITAL STOCK

131

COMPARISON OF STOCKHOLDERS' RIGHTS

134

LEGAL MATTERS

141

EXPERTS

141

WHERE TO OBTAIN MORE INFORMATION

141

Annex A Agreement and Plan of Merger

A-1

Annex B Opinion of Barclays Capital Inc.

B-1

Annex C Directors and Executive Officers of Tesla and the Offeror

C-1

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 21:37:07 UTC
