Tesla : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc.

08/16/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA).

If you purchased shares of Tesla and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On August 7, 2018, defendant Musk stated on Twitter: (i) "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420"; (ii) "Funding secured"; (iii) "Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private"; and (iv) "Investor support is confirmed."  These tweets drove the price of Tesla shares up as much as $45.47 per share, or up as much as about 13%, during intraday trading before closing at $379.57 on August 7, 2018.

On August 15, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tesla "has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Elon Musk's effort to take the company private, indicating the regulatory scrutiny of his statements have reached a more serious stage.  The demand for information, described by a person familiar with the matter, followed Musk's tweet last week saying he was considering taking Tesla off the market and had 'funding secured' for the deal."  On August 15, 2018, Tesla's shares closed below $340 – or below their pre-tweet trading price.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-tesla-inc-300698299.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


