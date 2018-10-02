Tesla : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

Log in
10/02/2018 | 12:02am CEST

10/1/2018

8-K 1 tsla-8k_20180930.htm 8-K

tsla-8k_20180930.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

September 30, 2018

Tesla, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

001-34756

(Commission File Number)

3500 Deer Creek Road Palo Alto, California 94304

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(650) 681-5000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

91-2197729

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

10/1/2018

tsla-8k_20180930.htm

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

10/1/2018

tsla-8k_20180930.htm

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 30, 2018, Elon Musk, Tesla's Chief Executive Officer, sent to all Tesla employees the e-mail which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Tesla's quarterly results are preliminary and remain subject to the completion of Tesla's customary quarterly close and review procedures. Material adjustments may arise between the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the dates on which Tesla announces its full third quarter results and files its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein, including statements regarding future profitability, are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the completion of the procedures referenced above and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla disclaims any obligation to update this information.

This information is intended to be furnished under Items 2.02 and 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Employee e-mail from Elon Musk, dated September 30, 2018.

10/1/2018

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto dulyauthorized.

Date: September 30, 2018

tsla-8k_20180930.htm

SIGNATURES

TESLA, INC.

By:

/s/ Deepak Ahuja Deepak Ahuja

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:01:01 UTC
