Tesla : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tesla, Inc. [ TSLA ]

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

12/20/2018

F o l l o wi n g

M(1)

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

7,200

A $30.08 S(1) 400 D $313.52(2) S(1) 990 D $315.26(3) S(1) 1,400 D $316.5(4) S(1) 400 D $317.48(5) S(1) 10 D $318.5 S(1) 100 D $319.57 S(1) 1,300 D $321.05(6) S(1) 700 D $322.17(7) S(1) 900 D $323.51(8) S(1) 700 D $324.54(9) S(1) 100 D $325.55(10) S(1) 100 D $325.67 S(1) 100 D $327.5 S(1) 490 D $318.61(11) S(1) 600 D $319.98(12) S(1) 100 D $320.57 M(1) 7,200 A $30.08 S(1) 1,200 D $314.13(13) S(1) 500 D $314.95(14) S(1) 1,700 D $316.15(15) S(1) 1,910 D $318.85(16) S(1) 1,090 D $319.9(17) S(1) 700 D $321.11(18) S(1) 100

D $321.91 S(1) 700

D$317.12(19)

24,332

23,932

22,942

21,542

21,142

21,132

21,032

19,732

19,032

18,132

17,432

17,332

17,232

17,132

16,642

16,042

15,942

23,142

21,942

21,442

19,742

17,832

16,742

16,042

15,942

15,242

Explanation of Responses:

1. The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 5, 2018.

2. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $313.03 to $313.85, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

3. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $314.59 to $315.58, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

4. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $316.00 to $316.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

5. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $317.05 to $317.80, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

6. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $320.57 to $321.48, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

7. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $321.82 to $322.72, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

8. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $323.12 to $324.01, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

9. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $324.12 to $325.02, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

10. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $325.54 to $325.55, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

11. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $318.25 to $318.93, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

12. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $319.51 to $320.34, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

13. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $313.53 to $314.50, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

14. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $314.54 to $315.50, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

15. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $315.75 to $316.65, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

16. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $318.42 to $319.21, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

17. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $319.58 to $320.48, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

18. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $320.67 to $321.42, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

19. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $316.84 to $317.81, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

20. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $317.89 to $318.73, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

21. These shares are owned directly by AJG Growth Fund LLC. The reporting person is the manager of AJG Growth Fund LLC and may be deemed to have an indirect pecuniary interest in the shares owned by AJG Growth Fund LLC. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

22. These shares are owned directly by Valor Equity Management II, LP. The reporting person is the manager of Valor Equity Management II, LP and may be deemed to have an indirect pecuniary interest in the shares owned by Valor Equity Management II, LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

23. 100% of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on June 8, 2013.

By: Jonathan Chang, Power of

Attorney For: Antonio J. 12/26/2018

Gracias

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

