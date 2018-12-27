Log in
Tesla : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

12/27/2018 | 01:20am CET

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Tesla, Inc. [ TSLA ]

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

12/20/2018

F o l l o wi n g

M(1)

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/20/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

Common Stock

12/21/2018

7,200

  • A $30.08

    S(1)

    400

    D

    $313.52(2)

    S(1)

    990

    D

    $315.26(3)

    S(1)

    1,400

    D

    $316.5(4)

    S(1)

    400

    D

    $317.48(5)

    S(1)

    10

    D

    $318.5

    S(1)

    100

    D

    $319.57

    S(1)

    1,300

    D

    $321.05(6)

    S(1)

    700

    D

    $322.17(7)

    S(1)

    900

    D

    $323.51(8)

    S(1)

    700

    D

    $324.54(9)

    S(1)

    100

    D

    $325.55(10)

    S(1)

    100

    D

    $325.67

    S(1)

    100

    D

    $327.5

    S(1)

    490

    D

    $318.61(11)

    S(1)

    600

    D

    $319.98(12)

    S(1)

    100

    D

    $320.57

    M(1)

    7,200

    A

    $30.08

    S(1)

    1,200

    D

    $314.13(13)

    S(1)

    500

    D

    $314.95(14)

    S(1)

    1,700

    D

    $316.15(15)

    S(1)

    1,910

    D

    $318.85(16)

    S(1)

    1,090

    D

    $319.9(17)

    S(1)

    700

    D

    $321.11(18)

    S(1)

    100

  • D $321.91

    S(1)

    700

  • D$317.12(19)

24,332

23,932

22,942

21,542

21,142

21,132

21,032

19,732

19,032

18,132

17,432

17,332

17,232

17,132

16,642

16,042

15,942

23,142

21,942

21,442

19,742

17,832

16,742

16,042

15,942

15,242

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 5, 2018.

  • 2. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $313.03 to $313.85, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

3. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $314.59 to $315.58, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

4. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $316.00 to $316.70, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

5. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $317.05 to $317.80, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

6. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $320.57 to $321.48, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

7. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $321.82 to $322.72, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

8. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $323.12 to $324.01, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

9. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $324.12 to $325.02, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

10. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $325.54 to $325.55, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

11. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $318.25 to $318.93, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

12. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $319.51 to $320.34, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

13. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $313.53 to $314.50, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

14. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $314.54 to $315.50, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

15. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $315.75 to $316.65, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

16. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $318.42 to $319.21, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

17. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $319.58 to $320.48, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

18. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $320.67 to $321.42, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

19. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $316.84 to $317.81, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

20. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $317.89 to $318.73, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

21. These shares are owned directly by AJG Growth Fund LLC. The reporting person is the manager of AJG Growth Fund LLC and may be deemed to have an indirect pecuniary interest in the shares owned by AJG Growth Fund LLC. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

22. These shares are owned directly by Valor Equity Management II, LP. The reporting person is the manager of Valor Equity Management II, LP and may be deemed to have an indirect pecuniary interest in the shares owned by Valor Equity Management II, LP. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

23. 100% of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on June 8, 2013.

By: Jonathan Chang, Power of

Attorney For: Antonio J. 12/26/2018

Gracias

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 00:19:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 282 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -1 008 M
Debt 2018 7 688 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 103,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 54 915 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 343 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-5.13%54 915
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-15.81%190 010
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 396
DAIMLER-33.88%57 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-29.12%48 031
