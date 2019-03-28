Tesla : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction Number Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. of (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Derivative Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Securities Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security Acquired Security (Instr. 3 Following (I) (Instr. (A) or and 4) Reported 4) Disposed Transaction(s) of (D) (Instr. 4) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Non- Qualified Stock $31.49 03/26/2019 M 7,459 (10) 02/13/2022 Common 7,459 $0.0 35,048 D Option Stock (right to buy)

Explanation of Responses:

1.The stock option exercise and sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a pre-determined Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 12, 2018.

2.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $264.440 to $264.880, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

3.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $265.690 to $266.670, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

4.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $266.710 to $267.700, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

5.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $267.730 to $268.640, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

6.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $268.730 to $269.620, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

7.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $269.770 to $270.080, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

8.1,021 of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on February 10, 2011 and 1/48th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable each month thereafter such that all shares subject to the Option became fully vested and exercisable as of December 10, 2014.

9.100% of the shares subject to the option are fully vested and exercisable as of the grant date.

10.1/48th of the shares subject to the option vested on each monthly anniversary beginning on March 13, 2012, such that all shares subject to the Option became fully vested and exercisable as of December 13, 2015.

By: Aaron Beckman, Power of

Attorney For: Jeffrey B. 03/28/2019

Straubel

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

