Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA

(TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Straubel Jeffrey B

Tesla, Inc.[ TSLA ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

03/26/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O TESLA, INC.

Chief Technical Officer

3500 DEER CREEK ROAD

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

PALO ALTO

CA

94304

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

03/26/2019

M(1)

350

A

$30.41

306,748

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

M(1)

7,191

A

$28.45

313,939

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

M(1)

7,459

A

$31.49

321,398

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

400

D

$264.66(2)

320,998

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

1,900

D

$266.233(3)

319,098

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

6,858

D

$267.232(4)

312,240

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

3,842

D

$268.032(5)

308,398

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

1,600

D

$268.961(6)

306,798

D

Common Stock

03/26/2019

S(1)

400

D

$269.888(7)

306,398

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Non-

Qualified

Stock

$28.45

03/26/2019

M

7,191

(8)

01/10/2021

Common

7,191

$0.0

0

D

Option

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

Qualified

Stock

$30.41

03/26/2019

M

350

12/12/2011(9)

12/12/2021

Common

350

$0.0

0

D

Option

Stock

(right to

buy)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Non-

Qualified

Stock

$31.49

03/26/2019

M

7,459

(10)

02/13/2022

Common

7,459

$0.0

35,048

D

Option

Stock

(right to

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

1.The stock option exercise and sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a pre-determined Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 12, 2018.

2.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $264.440 to $264.880, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

3.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $265.690 to $266.670, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

4.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $266.710 to $267.700, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

5.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $267.730 to $268.640, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

6.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $268.730 to $269.620, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

7.The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $269.770 to $270.080, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Tesla, Inc., any security holder of Tesla, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

8.1,021 of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable on February 10, 2011 and 1/48th of the shares subject to the option became vested and exercisable each month thereafter such that all shares subject to the Option became fully vested and exercisable as of December 10, 2014.

9.100% of the shares subject to the option are fully vested and exercisable as of the grant date.

10.1/48th of the shares subject to the option vested on each monthly anniversary beginning on March 13, 2012, such that all shares subject to the Option became fully vested and exercisable as of December 13, 2015.

By: Aaron Beckman, Power of

Attorney For: Jeffrey B. 03/28/2019

Straubel

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
08:11pTESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05:38pGENERAL MOTORS : GM says no cut in Chevy Bolt sticker price as U.S. tax credit f..
RE
09:06aTESLA : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
PU
08:45aTender Offer Extension for Acquisition of Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
GL
02:12aTESLA : chief exec Elon Musk uses Twitter wisely, says new chair
AQ
03/26TESLA : NY federal judge sets April 4 hearing in Musk contempt case
AQ
03/26TESLA : Elon Musk, SEC to face off in U.S. court on April 4
RE
03/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : CBS, Viacom, Airbus, Samsung, Apple...
03/26TESLA : And musk win suit dismissal over model 3
AQ
03/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Growth Fears Linger
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 27 617 M
EBIT 2019 1 360 M
Net income 2019 279 M
Debt 2019 7 407 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 321,10
P/E ratio 2020 47,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 47 469 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 326 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-17.40%47 469
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.40%196 248
VOLKSWAGEN0.09%79 800
DAIMLER AG11.85%61 859
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION9.45%51 601
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.49%49 973
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.